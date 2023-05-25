Prep baseball: Combined no-hitter lifts Mustangs past Keokuk

BLOOMFIELD — The Davis County baseball team started the season making a lot of noise.
So much so that, at one point, Mustang coach Todd White had to ask his team to keep it down.
"I want them to be into it, but I don't want them to be so into it that I can't communicate with my runner at second base," White said.
Lately, the opponents have been silencing the Mustangs on the diamond as Davis County has lost four straight games, including a South Central Conference sweep suffered at the hands of Knoxville on Wednesday night. The Panthers shut out Davis County in both games of an SCC doubleheader, falling 5-0 in game one and 10-0 in game two, at the West Complex.
Nolan Cremer connected on Davis County's only hit of the two games against Knoxville, connecting on a two-out triple to right off Luke Spaur in the first inning of game two. Beau Leisure struck out 11 batters in game one, pitching a no-hitter against the combination of Cremer and Presley Cantrell that teamed up to pitch a no-hitter in Davis County's last win, a 3-2 victory over Keokuk last Tuesday that lifted the Mustangs to a 2-0 start to their season.
"There are things we need to work on," White said. "We've got a lot of newer kids that haven't played a lot of varsity baseball. The kids are working hard. We did enough good things early on. Hopefully, we'll get it all clicking as we get going."
Davis County (2-4, 0-3 SCC) found a way to overcome struggles with command during their second game of the season against the Chiefs. Both Cremer and Cantrell allowed four walks apiece helping the Chiefs overcome 17 combined strikeouts to put the first run of the game against the Mustangs on the board as Brenton Hoard scored after a pair of wild pitches in the third inning, giving Keokuk a 1-0 lead.
The Mustangs, however, would find an answer in the fourth against the Chiefs. Back-to-back RBI singles by Aiden Fowler and Boyd Brinager gave Davis County a 2-1 lead.
"Games like those are so grueling," Cantrell said. "Once you give up, you give up a few runs and the game is over."
Keokuk (1-3) was able to again put a run on the board against the Mustangs without a hit. Walks drawn by Levi Mallet and Hoard, along with a pair of wild pitches, set up Bryor Lindner for a sacrifice fly to center in the fifth inning tying the game at 2-2.
From there, it was Cantrell's game to decide. After collecting a pair of strikeouts in relief to close out the fifth, the Mustang sophomore picked up two more strikeouts in the sixth while getting some help from his defense as Davis County catcher Jasper Goodson threw out Jacob Lantz trying to steal second base after drawing a lead-off walk.
"Knowing that my team supports me is really amazing," Cantrell said. "If we can keep our energy up and improve some things along the way, I have a good feeling about this being a good season."
Cantrell was able to help Davis County's cause against Keokuk at the plate, delivering the game's decisive hit. With Houstin Schooley at third base and one out, Cantrell untied the game with an RBI double to center that set off an eruption inside the Davis County dugout.
"I really hadn't done much all game at the plate, but it was really exciting to get that one," Cantrell said. "I'm no runner. That's for sure. I was trying to catch my breath when I got back to the dugout even while I was trying to celebrate with the rest of my teammates."
Justin Matheney would give the Mustangs more to celebrate in the top of the seventh. After issuing back-to-back two-out walks to Hoard and Lidner, Cantrell delivered a 2-2 pitch to the plate that Keokuk sophomore Blake Chase drove deep out to center attempting to tie the game or even put the Chiefs in front.
Instead, Matheney made a diving catch while avoiding a collision with Drake Hamm. The catch clinched a 2-0 start to the season for the Mustangs.
"I was playing a little bit on the pull side and I saw that it was going to be hit towards the gap off the bat," Matheney said. "I was able to get a pretty good jump on it and track it down."
Davis County's luck began to turn, however, on Monday in their first SCC contest of the season. Facing conference newcomer Cardinal, the Mustangs issued 12 walks and committed seven errors allowing the Comets (3-1, 2-1 SCC) to roll to a 17-0 win in five innings.
"That's something I'll probably mark on the calendar because I'm guessing it's probably never going to happen again," Cardinal head baseball coach Ryan Renfrew said. "I don't think Davis County expected to get beat like that. I'm not sure we expected to beat Davis County like that. The next time we face off, I fully expect them to come right back at us and grind."
Davis County lost a 10-run lead at Wayne on Wednesday, falling 11-10 to the Falcons in non-conference action. Five walks in the seventh inning issued by Mustang pitching allowed Wayne to bring the final two runs across the plate.
"We've been talking throughout the early part of the season about trying to do things the right way," White said. "It's still very early in the season. We'll have to wait and see how things develop to see what type of team we can be. We just have to get better. That's the bottom line."
Davis County returns to SCC action on Friday at Centerville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.