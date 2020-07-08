ELDON — One team went 10 innings without scoring run in a tough loss at home one night earlier.
The other handed a returning state qualifier its first loss of the season.
The final results of Monday night seemed to carry over one night later at Cardinal High School, where the Comets continued a late-season surge with a 7-4 Senior Night win over Davis County. The Mustangs scored three times in the seventh to close the gap, but couldn't overcome another frustrating night at the plate after being shut out in a 2-0 extra-inning loss by Pekin less than 24 hours earlier.
"I can pretty much sum it up in one word. Flat," Davis County head baseball coach Todd White said. "It was a hard-fought game against Pekin. It just carried over to this game. The guys were just dragging. That was to be expected a little bit, but I didn't think it would carry over to the extent that it did."
Davis County snapped a string of 12 scoreless innings when Clay Collier walked with one out in the third inning, stole second base and came home on an error in center field. That would be the only run the Mustangs would score off Jentry Arbogast, who pitched into the sixth inning on his final night playing baseball on his home diamond at Cardinal.
"The last couple of games, I haven't been throwing very good," Arbogast said. "I've been throwing 80-something pitches in three innings, which is not what I've been doing over the past couple of years. I don't know what my problem was, but I'm doing good now and I'm back where I want to be.
"It didn't really hit me until afterwards when someone said this was our last home game. It's crazy. It's flying by. It didn't even cross my mind during the game. I was just focused on throwing strikes."
Arbogast provided a second quality pitching start in as many nights for Cardinal (6-3). One night earlier, Landon Becker went the distance throwing all seven innings of a 6-2 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win at Central Lee, handing the Hawks their first loss in nine games this season.
"We're starting to peak at the right time," Cardinal head baseball coach Rick Scott said. "We played a really good Central Lee team and we took it to them. Landon went out and threw one heck of a game. I knew Jentry would do the same."
While Arbogast got back to frustrating the Mustangs at the plate, Cardinal more than made up for Davis County's third-inning run. Brody Stone battled his way on base to open the frame for the Comets, getting hit by Kaleb Wagler's seventh pitch of the at-bat, before Matt Streeby walked to put the tying and go-ahead runs on base.
Becker reached on a fielding error in right to load the bases for the Comets. After Peyton Johnson's sacrifice fly to center brought Stone home with the tying run, Blaine Bryant drew a walk to reload the bases before a wild pitch brought home Streeby ahead of a two-run single to center by Dawson Lewis, giving Cardinal a sudden 4-1 lead.
"We're another week deeper into the season. Our bats are starting to come around and starting to click at the right time," Scott said. "Our guys are playing well. We're hoping we can keep it going, because we're on a mission."
Becker added a two-run single in the fifth while Lewis brought home another run on a ground ball that got through Mustang third baseman Caedyn Glosser, giving Cardinal a 7-1 lead. The Mustangs were also thwarted on the base paths by the Comets with Gavin McCall being thrown out trying to steal third base in the fourth inning before Dawson Townsend was doubled off second base after a diving catch in shallow left by Lewis.
Davis County (4-7) cut Cardinal's lead in half, scoring three times in the seventh inning when Becker missed a two-out catch in deep center off the bat of Clay Collier that cleared the bases for the Mustangs. With the tying run suddenly on deck, relief pitcher Beau LaRue coaxed an game-ending groundout to second off the bat of Townsend to clinch the Comet win.
"We just had too many mental mistakes that end up costing us," White said. "If we're going to move on in tournament play, we're going to have to play a lot better both mentally and physically."
Davis County could open postseason play next Tuesday in Eddyville against Cardinal. The Comets head to Pella Christian on Saturday night for a Class 2A district opener with the winner facing the Mustangs at Ron Welsch Field in the district semifinals.
"We definitely could see Cardinal again. Hopefully, from our side, things go a lot differently if that happens," White said.