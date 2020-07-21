OSKALOOSA — The defending Class 2A champs were on a mission to get back to state and Cardinal was the last team to try to stop No. 1 Van Meter from getting there. But the Bulldogs showed why they are the top-ranked team in the class as they defeated the Comets 12-2 in five innings of the substate final.
Van Meter did not waste time jumping out in front 2-0 in the first inning as Zach Pleggenkuhle would score on a throw to second in a first and third situation before Jacob Blomgren added a RBI single.
The Bulldogs would later explode for eight runs in the bottom of the third inning behind four hits and a handful of Comet errors. Brett Berg had two hits in the inning, including a two-run home run to left-centerfield.
Now trailing 10-0, Cardinal was looking for answers with their bats after Bulldog pitcher Anthony Potthoff retired the first 10 Comet batters in order with four strikeouts.
A Bulldog error would precede Dawson Lewis’ two-run home run over the high fence in left field to cut the deficit to 10-2 and give Cardinal some momentum.
Potthoff would go back to work and finish his five innings of work by punching out three in a row after giving up a leadoff double to Maddux Jones.
Van Meter would look to close it out in the bottom of the fifth and force the run rule and they did just that. After loading the bases with one out, Blomgren’s RBI ground out would make it 11-2 before Kolby Booge would end it with a RBI single up the middle to send the Bulldogs back to state and end Cardinal’s magical postseason run.
In their three postseason games, Van Meter outscored their opponents 42-2.
Cardinal will lose seniors Jentry Arbogast, Ryan Clark, Peyton Johnson, Logan Chickering and Erin Montgomery to graduation. They finished the shortened season with a record of 10-4.