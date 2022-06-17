EDDYVILLE — Tristan Cloke only put on ball in play all night at Ron Welsch Field.
Go figure. It proved to be the game-winning hit.
Cloke shook off a pair of strikeouts earlier in the night to make contact with a curveball thrown by Ethan Davis, driving the two-out pitch into left for a base hit with the bases loaded. Blaine Bryant came home to score his third run of the night as Cardinal scored twice in the seventh to earn a 6-4 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in a battle of two area teams that have each other's seasons over the past two years.
"I was thinking (Davis) was going to throw me a curveball. That's all they seemed to throw to me. That's how they got me out earlier in the game," Cloke said. "I was just thinking curveball. That's what was thrown and I smoked it out to left."
Bryant let out a cheer as he crossed home plate with the go-ahead run in the seventh. It was a familiar sight for the Cardinal senior, who was unable to finish what proved to be his final game of his junior season last July on the same field during a district semifinal loss to the Rockets.
"I left this game last year with an injury in my hand. We all wanted redemption from last year after having our season end at the hands of these guys," Bryant said of the Rockets. "It always feels good when you beat a good team, but there's an extra level of glory to win a game like considering how much has been on the line when we've met.
"It seems like we always see these guys in the postseason. This definitely had that kind of feel. It felt like a playoff game."
EBF (12-7) saw numerous chances to put more runs on the board slip away, ultimately stranding 14 base runners including Blake Jager in the seventh on a game-ending line out by Davis to Cloke in deep left. The Rockets failed to score despite loading the bases in the first, left two more on in the next two innings and only scored one run in the fifth as Bryant got some help from his defense after allowing three straight hits to open the inning.
Trailing 4-2, Jager lined a ball that was caught on a dive by Comet second baseman Kaleb Figueroa, who relied the ball quickly to Tatem Telfer to double off Kyle Davis. Blair Francis, however, lined a ball targeted for right that could have potentially tied the game if not for a leaping catch at third by Matt Streeby to keep Cardinal's two-run lead in tact.
"It took some weird plays by Cardinal to keep us off the scoreboard for a little bit longer," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. "That ball that Blake hit, if it goes a little bit to the right or a little bit to the left, we're scoring at least one run and keeping the rally going. Carsen (Wade) also slipped coming around third during that inning or he might have scored earlier in the inning.
"It took a lot of things to bounce Cardinal's way for them to beat us. That's the way I want my team to play. That's gritty. That's grind. That's team. We did everything right and the ball didn't bounce our way. That's baseball."
EBF was able to finally tie the game in the sixth as Tanner Ray and Davis both walked and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Wade and a two-out RBI single by Alex Garman. Cardinal (9-6) was able to respond after nipping Kyle Davis on what was nearly a RBI infield single to end the sixth, opening the seventh with a double to deep center by Carson Kenney to set the tone for a game-winning rally.
Bryant drew a walk and moved up to second after Landon Becker grounded into a force out that took Kenney off the bases. Davis struck out Drake Durflinger before coming within a strike of ending Cardinal's threat in the seventh, ultimately allowing Cloke's RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to Josh Courtney that opened a two-run Comet advantage.
"We definitely had a sense of urgency with this," Cardinal head baseball coach Ryan Renefew said. "It was important that our guys step up late in innings and prove that they can come through in situations like this."
Both Cardinal and EBF will return to their respective conferences next week. The Comets will open a week that will include a trip to Principal Park in Des Moines to face unbeaten Ankeny Christian Academy with a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division contest at home on Monday against Van Buren County.
"This was definitely a playoff game for us," Renefew said of Friday's win at Eddyville.
The Rockets, meanwhile, return to South Central Conference play on Monday by hosting Albia. It will be the start of another busy week of big games as the Rockets continue their quest for a third straight SCC title.
"We're in games like this all the time. We get games that feel this big two or three times a week," Hallgren said. "We see the best pitcher on each team. Everyone's bringing their best team and their best approach every night. We need to figure out how to get over the hump when teams bring that energy. If Cardinal wanted to treat this like a postseason game, that's fine."
