EDDYVILLE — It could have been viewed as a gamble for Jentry Arbogast to step back onto the mound Tuesday against Davis County.
After all, the Mustangs had just faced the Cardinal senior exactly one week earlier. While Arbogast allowed just one run in just over five innings that night, there was a chance the Mustangs might have better luck the second time around in Tuesday's Class 2A district semifinal rematch.
Somehow, Arbogast was even better in his second straight start against Davis County, pitching a complete-game four-hit shutout. The Comets needed Arbogast to be every bit of his best in a 1-0 win that was ultimately decided on a fielding error in the third inning that allowed Peyton Johnson to score an unearned run.
"I really wasn't concerned. Jentry's a good pitcher. He started off slow this year, but all our pitchers including Jentry have really picked up the pace these last two weeks," Cardinal head baseball coach Rick Scott said. "I couldn't be any more proud of Jentry. He went out there and battled. I told him going in that it's tough to beat a team twice, especially since they've already seen you and they know what you throw.
"He did an excellent job of moving the pitches around and throwing different pitches. He threw an excellent game."
Todd White, Davis County's head baseball coach, also had to tip his hat to Arbogast for another quality start against his team. The late-season struggles at the plate continued for the Mustangs with just nine runs scored in the final four games of the season.
"I don't know if I have the answer to what (Arbogast) did so effectively against us. It wasn't just him. I think a lot of our kids are going through what would normally be considered a mid-season slump. This year, that means the slump hit us and cooled us off at exactly the wrong time of the year."
Arbogast had to hold Davis County off the scoreboard to prevent the Mustangs from building any early momentum after the Mustangs made play after play defensively to eliminate Cardinal base runners in scoring position. Before Johnson came home in the third inning, the Comet catcher was caught between second and third base in the first inning on a ground ball hit by Blaine Bryant.
The Mustangs would also catch Maddux Jones straying away from a base on a ground ball in the second inning, tagging out Jones at third on a ground ball hit back to Davis County starting pitcher Caden Hill. Even in the third inning, before the two-out error that brought Johnson home, Cardinal (9-3) appeared to again hurt their chances to score when Landon Becker took off for third base only to be thrown out by Mustang catcher Gavin McCall.
"I knew I needed to keep throwing strikes and I knew my defense would make the plays if they hit it," Arbogast said. "I didn't really think about the urgency of it and the fact that it could have been our last game. I don't really think about that until after the game, but Rick did tell me to go show them what I'm made of. That was my goal.
"It was very important to keep them off the scoreboard. If they got a run early on, we might still be playing."
That's because Johnson's run, scored on a low throw from short on what should have been the final out of the third inning, would be all that Cardinal would get against Hill. The Comets stranded runners in scoring position in each of the final three innings with Hill working around five hits and three walks, striking out five batters and keeping the Mustangs within a run before handing the ball to Noah Zmolek for the final two outs of the seventh.
The Mustangs would have their own chances. McCall doubled with one out in the fourth only to watch from second base as Arbogast struck out Carson Maeder and Hill.
Hill would give Davis County (5-8) one last chance to extend their season, hitting a double to deep left with one out in the seventh. After pinch runner Easton White moved to third on a groundout by Dalton Reeves, Caedyn Glosser hit a slow roller to second base giving White a chance to dash home.
Glosser dashed down the first base line hoping the reach first base before Matt Streeby could get the ball to Dossey, which would have tied the game and extended Davis County's baseball season. Streeby fielded the ball, threw to Dossey who caught the ball a split second before Glosser hit first base.
"I was really nervous watching that," Arbogast said. "I've got a lot of confidence in my team. We're peaking at the right time. We're making all the plays defensively that we didn't always make earlier in the season."
Cardinal (9-3) will carry an eight-game winning streak and plenty of confidence into a road test for a district championship on Saturday night. The Comets head back to Welsch Field to face the team that calls that diamond home, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, with the winner moving on to play next Tuesday for a substate title and a berth in the Class 2A state baseball tournament.
"We're playing shutout defense and our pitchers are strong. If we get our bats going, we can be a really dangerous team," Scott said.