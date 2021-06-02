ELDON — The sixth battle of head coaching brothers was decided by the smallest of margins.
“The game was very intense for being early in the season,” stated the Cardinal baseball skipper Rick Scott following a nail-biting finish at the Comets home field on Tuesday night against visiting Van Buren County.
Cardinal held on for a 4-3 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Warriors, holding on late as Van Buren County put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position in the seventh. Contributing to the intensity is the fact that the Van Buren head baseball coach, Chad Scott, is the younger brother of Rick Scott.
Cardinal (3-0, 2-0 SEI south) faced Davis County on Wednesday night. Landon Becker doubled and drove in three runs early as the Comets held off a late rally by the Mustangs, winning 13-8 at the West Complex in Bloomfield.
“They (Davis County) are a good team,” noted Scott. “We just needed to control what we can do.”
Junior pitcher Dawson Lewis was in command for most of Tuesday’s game against Van Buren County, throwing 93 pitches over six innings before being relieved by Becker. After a scoreless first inning by Van Buren, Cardinal responded with a run in the bottom of the first when Becker singled to lead off the offensive half of the inning, then proceeded to steal second and third base as he scampered home on a deep sacrifice fly to center field by Comet catcher Blaine Bryant.
The Comets would hold onto a 1-0 lead going into the top of the fifth inning when the Warriors knotted the game when Dylan Richardson lead off with a base on balls, advanced on a single then scored on a ground out to second base. The Comets would promptly respond with a run in the bottom of the frame when Bryant singled on a bloop hit to right field, stole second base, then scored on an error by the Van Buren shortstop to put the Comets up 2-1.
Heading to what might appear to be a comfortable lead, the Comets added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Beau LaRue drew a walk followed with a single up the middle by Becker, a two-out double down the right field line by Bryant and a double down the left field line by Lewis to take a 4-1 lead heading into the seventh inning.
The seventh inning opened with a single off Lewis, sending the older Scott to make a pitching change bringing in Becker. Van Buren would pick up a run off an run-scoring double by Ryan Wolf before scoring their final run off a double steal, cutting the Cardinal lead to one while moving within a hit of potentially taking the lead.
Three Warrior batters had a chance to collect that hit. Becker would set all three down on strikes, clinching the win for Lewis and the Comets.
I was locating my fastball pretty effectively,” Lewis said.
The Comets would strand nine runners over six innings, but added to their cause with six stolen bases on the night.
Cardinal returns to SEISC south division play at West Burlington on Thursday while Van Buren County (1-4, 1-1 SEI south) hosts Central Lee at the Ferguson Complex. Davis County (2-5) hosts Albia in a South Central Conference doubleheader on Thursday at the West Complex in Bloomfield.