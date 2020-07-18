EDDYVILLE — Before Landon Becker had even recorded an out, Kalen Walker had sprinted all around the bases at Ron Welsch Field, giving Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont a 1-0 lead.
It wasn't the start the Cardinal High School baseball team was hoping for in Saturday's Class 2A, District 11 championship game. Fortunately, the ending was much happier for the Comets.
Ryan Clark delivered a go-ahead two-run single in the top of the sixth, capping a late comeback that lifted Cardinal to a district championship. Jentry Arbogast relieved Becker in the fourth and retired the final 10 EBF batters, recording eight straight strikeouts as the Comets secured a 6-2 win over EBF, moving within one win of a trip to Iowa High School state baseball tournament.
Cardinal (11-3) will carry a nine-game winning streak into Tuesday night's substate championship game in Knoxville. The Comets will put that winning streak on the line against Van Meter, the top-ranked team in Class 2A.