ELDON — Ryan Renfrew asked his team to trust him.
The Cardinal High School baseball team has not only faced a competitive slate of Southeast Iowa Superconference north division opponents, but they've also battled through a tough slate of non-conference foes including a pair of top-10 opponents each sporting unbeaten records heading into their respective showdowns with the Comets.
Cardinal nearly took down one of those unbeaten teams, falling 4-0 at Principal Park to ninth-ranked (1A) Ankeny Christian Academy last Wednesday. Two nights later, ninth-ranked (2A) Mediapolis faced the Comets trying to maintain a perfect record.
Instead, in what very well might be a preview of the Region 11 final in Class 2A, Cardinal picked up its biggest win of the season. Timely run-scoring hits in the very first inning, a big two-run double in the fourth off the bat of Blaine Bryant and big plays late in the game defensively by third baseman Josh Courtney clinched a thrilling 5-3 Southeast Iowa Superconference crossover win, ending the bid for perfection by the Bulldogs at 18-0.
Mediapolis left Wapello County with a record of 18-1. Cardinal, meanwhile, left the field after leaping off the field in celebration participating in the first of multiple dogpiles the Comets hope to have with the postseason beginning this weekend.
"I've reiterated to the guys about playing the season out in quarters," Renfrew said. "We moved around a lot. Guys were uncomfortable. Everybody was questioning some moves that were being made here, there and everywhere. The one thing that it did was provide some of our younger guys with opportunities on the field. We saw that really pay off.
"Josh Courtney and Quin Snyder both had an error or two on the left side of the infield. They were both able to rebound and the only reason they were able to rebound is because they've seen it this year. They know that next ball is coming to them and they're ready to react."
Never was that more evident than on the game-clinching play. Down to their final out, Grant Hilton was hit by a pitch bringing the tying run to the plate for the unbeaten Bulldogs.
Jackson Hutcheson battled Carson Kenney to a full count before putting the sixth pitch of the at-bat in play. Snyder's throw from the edge of the infield could not get the Bulldog outfielder, seemingly give the top of the Mediapolis batting order a chance to extend the rally.
Instead, Tatem Telfer's throw from first base back to Comet teammate Kaleb Figueroa came in behind Hilton, who was too far off second base. Figueroa calmly chased Hilton towards third base before firing to Courtney, who tagged Hilton on his slide short of the base allowing Kenney and Comets to leap into celebration just in front of Cardinal's third-base dugout.
"I thought we did everything right there," Courtney said. "Quin stopped the ball, Tatem gunned it back behind the runner and Kaleb ran him down to me. It was as easy as that. It's not a play we normally work on, but it's something you have to be prepared for. It's baseball. Anything can happen."
The tough slate of late-season competition continued on Monday for Cardinal with Moravia, fresh off two wins in two games at the Albia Blue Demon baseball tournament over the weekend, making the trip to Wapello County. Landon Becker needed just 90 pitches to complete a three-hit shutout of the Mohawks, striking out nine batters as Cardinal won 6-0 with Bryant hammering out two more run-scoring hits on Monday, including a home run to open the bottom of the sixth.
"We talked for awhile about how these games will give us a good look at what type of games we'll need to win in the postseason," Becker said. "We knew Mediapolis would fight us until the end. We knew they'd go all seven. They've been down before and come back. We know we're going to have fight to end to continue winning games like this."
For Renfrew, getting a win over the Mohawks and hall-of-fame head coach Bill Huisman on Monday was certainly significant.
"That's what drives me as a coach," Renfrew said. "I need to know that I'm on par with some of these guys that have been doing this for a long time. I'm a little bit of a statistician. I've got an engineering background. I like numbers, pieces and parts. Sometimes, those numbers have to go out the door and you have to get your kids ready to play."
Cardinal (14-7) wraps up Southeast Iowa Superconference south division play at Central Lee on Tuesday.
