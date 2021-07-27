CARROLL — The Davis County Mustangs knew the doubters didn't think they'd get as far as they did in their 2020-21 season.
The Mustangs walked into their 2A state quarterfinal against back-to-back defending 2A state champion Van Meter Bulldogs as the underdog. The Bulldogs held a 28-7 record and were ranked No.1 in the 2A bracket while the Mustangs sat at 15-18 and were the eight seed. No one expected them to be there. But after a thrilling back and forth, Davis County's season came to an end to the Bulldogs after losing 9-6. But like their whole season, Davis County would show their competition they belonged. And they wouldn't go down without a fight.
Trouble started early for the Mustangs after Van Meter scored four runs in the bottom of the first, knocking Mustang starting pitcher Noah Zmolek off the mound two outs into his day. The Bulldogs took advantage of wild pitches, a hit-by-pitch and slapped three singles to build its early lead. The next inning saw similar struggles for Davis County, with the Bulldogs plating four more runs off a two-run home-run and a triple to extend its lead to 8-0. Think Davis County would roll over and let the Bulldogs march ahead to the 2A state semifinal without resistance? Mustangs' head coach Todd White said he knew his group wouldn't fold.
"There's fight in our kids," White said. "Being down 8-0 was concerning but I knew at some juncture we'd put up a rally but we came up short today."
The Mustangs would get the response they were looking for in the third inning. Davis County junior Dawson Townsend would lead off with a double, with Caedyn Glosser ripping a RBI triple into right field to put the Mustangs on the board. The triples kept coming after Carson Maeder hit a three-bagger of his own to score Glosser and Zmolek to make it a 8-3 Van Meter lead. Meader would score on a past ball to cut the lead in half after three innings at 8-4. Even in defeat, Maeder said the fight of the Mustangs showed on Tuesday. Not everyone takes the defending state champions to the wire, giving Maeder something the Mustangs can hang their heads high about.
"It shows our full potential," Maeder said. "Our record might say we don't belong up here but games like that definitely show it."
Davis County continued to inch away in the top of the sixth thanks to a two-run double from Dalton Reeves to make it a 8-6 ballgame. The Mustangs had the bases loaded but failed to score and potentially take the lead. Reeves would finish with a double and two RBIs in the quarterfinal, one of eight total hits for the Mustangs.
"Everyone doubted us and we're here," Reeves said. "A lot of people don't even know who we are and we made it this far. I'm proud of it."
Van Meter's early-inning offense would stay quiet for the middle innings until the Bulldogs plated their ninth run of the day in the 6th inning off a single to left field. The Bulldogs would take their 9-6 lead into the seventh and never looked back. The Mustangs went one, two, three in the top of the seventh to end it.
With their season over, the Mustangs will lose three seniors as they head into the offseason in Clay Collier, Glenn Goodson and Zmolek. Tuesday's loss was the Mustangs' fifth state tournament appearance in program history and their first since 2015.
The sting of defeat was still fresh but White was proud to see the Mustangs climb back into the game like they did. Losses hurt, but White said they should be proud to have shown the rest of the state they're the real deal.
"Nobody probably thought we had a fighting chance to get here but we got healthy, got a little bit hot and got some great things done," White said. "Hopefully we can be back here next year."
Van Meter will continue their quest to become 2A state champions for the third straight season but will face No.4 Unity Christian in the 2A state semifinal on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Merchant's Park.