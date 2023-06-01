Prep baseball: Eagles hang on to win thriller at Albia

ALBIA — The Pella Christian Eagles cruised into the bottom of the seventh inning with a 6-3 lead and they were poised to close the game down. Connor Van Zee was thrust into the role of the closer and three outs were needed to close the game down. That was the script that the Eagles wanted to follow, but the Albia Blue Demons wanted to change the script.
With the top of the order coming to bat, things began to stir. Leadoff man Drake Irwin ripped a single to right and Wyatt Sinclair coaxed a base on balls to get it started. Drew Chance drilled his fourth single of the game to score Irwin. Van Zee got a strikeout for the first out and Gage Oddo reached on an error that scored Sinclair. The score was 6-5 and it was white knuckle time.
Oddo swiped second to put the tying and winning runs in scoring position with one out. Carter Folkerts hit a sharp ground ball to third that caught Chance in a trap for the second out. Folkerts stole second and Hunter Keegel drew a base on balls to fill the sacks with two out. Van Zee, with a closer mentality, bore down and fanned the next hitter for the Eagle victory.
Pella Christian got a jump start in the top of the first inning with base-hits from Lincoln Vander Molen, Trevor Veenstra and Luke Fynaardt along with a walk and a fly ball to put three runs on the board.
Albia answered with two in the bottom of the second when Oddo was plunked by a pitch and Folkerts walked. Both runners moved up and scored on wild pitches. The Blue Demons tied the score in the third when Chance singled and came around to score when Oddo’s ground ball was kicked.
The Eagles took the lead back in the fifth when Caleb Van Arendonk bashed a deep drive off the centerfield fence for a double. Van Arendonk scored on a ground rule double into the right field corner by relief pitcher Grant Kelderman.
The Eagles got a little breathing room with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh. Corbin Westerkamp was hit by a pitch, swiped second and scored on a base knock by Van Arendonk. Johnson Morgan entered the game as a pinch runner and stole second. Morgan went to third on a throwing error and scored on a wild pitch. That proved to be the winning run as the Albia answer came up one statement short.
“It was not exactly the way we had planned it," Eagle coach Chris Fynaardt said. “But we will take a win any way we can get it. The glut of games coming up limited us in available pitchers. Grant Kelderman did a fantastic job in relief and Connor Van Zee stepped up when we needed him."
Van Arendonk led the Eagles with a double and a single with an RBI. Veenstra and Fynaardt each poked a pair of hits and had an RBI. Kelderman also laced a double for an RBI. Chance had four of the five Albia hits and he drove in a run.
With a 1-7 record, the Blue Demons have to be the hard-luck team in the area. They have been close to a win several times, but are still looking for that breakout win.
“Even though we are going through some hard times, the kids are playing competitive baseball," Blue Demon coach Brad DeMoss said. “We are a young team with only three seniors and we will grow through this. At this point we are scaring people, but haven’t broken through. We are building for the future and gaining experience."
The Blue Demons have two big conference showdowns yet this week with a twin-bill at Davis County on Thursday and a home game with Cardinal on Friday. The 5-2 Eagles hit the meat-grinder part of their schedule with a doubleheader at Indianola on Wednesday, Roland-Story at home on Thursday, DC-G at home on Friday and the EBF tourney on Saturday.
PREP BASEBALL
Pella Christian 6, Albia 5
Pella Christian 3 0 0 0 1 0 2 6 11 3
Albia 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 5 5 1
Pella Christian Battery – Trevor Veenstra – 1 IP,1 H 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 HB – Grant Kelderman (WP), 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K, - Conner Van Zee (S), 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K and Eliot Menninga.
Pella Christian hitting: Menninga 1-for-3, Lincoln Vander Molen 1-for-4, Caleb Van Arendonk 2-for-4, Veenstra 2-for-4, Luke Fynaardt 2-for-3, Grant Kelderman 1-for-2, Collin VanderWal 1-for-3, Simon Belzer 1-for-3.
Pella Christian runs: Johnson Morgan 2, Vander Molen 1, Corbin Westerkamp 1, Van Arendonk 1, Veenstra 1.
Pella Christian RBI: Van Arendonk 1, Veenstra 1, Fynaardt 1,Kelderman 1.
2B – Van Arendonk 1, Kelderman 1
Albia Battery – Jaxon Strickler 3.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, - Joey Pearson (LP), 3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K and Cooper Bradley.
Albia hitting: Drake Irwin 1-for-4, Drew Chance 4-for-4.
Albia Runs: Irwin 1, Wyatt Sinclair 1, Chance 1, Gage Oddo 1, Carter Folkerts 1.
Albia RBI: Chance 1.
