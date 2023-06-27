Prep baseball: Fairfield splits two at EBF triangular

EDDYVILLE — It was a Saturday filled with baseballs in Eddyville and that is not an unusual thing.
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets were hosting the Sabers of Central DeWitt and the Trojans of Fairfield in a baseball triangular. Two of the three scheduled games were played, but a bolt of lightning and a sharp clap of thunder brought the day to a close one out from the completion of game two.
With storm warnings in the area, it was decided to put the kibosh on game three and clear the area.
In the first game of the day, it was the EBF Rockets taking on the Trojans of Fairfield. The Trojans were up to the task and put a two spot on the board in the top of the first.
Tate Allen opened the inning by drawing a base on balls. Allen moved up on a ground out, swiped third and scored when Dain Burkhart dribbled a single through the infield. Burkhart moved up on a sharp single by Caden Allison and scored when Tallon Bates drilled a single into the gap in left-center.
The Rockets answered with a run in the bottom of the first, but that would be the only run they could muster. Wyatt Sandeen and Skyler Young each drew a one out base on balls and Kyler Ricard belted a double into the left-center gap to score Sandeen.
The duo of Voss Richardson and Archer Kreuter handled the mound chores for the Trojans with Richardson notching the win and Kreuter closing out the final three innings.
Fairfield added a run in the second when Aiden Kreuter stroked a two-out single and he scored on a hot double down the left field line by Allen.
A crooked number went on the board in the fourth inning for the Trojans. Isaac Harris and Aiden Kreuter got the inning started with walks and a bunt single by Allen juiced the bases. Landon Nodurft scored a run with a single through the middle and Cody Birlson sent the second run home with a sacrifice fly.
Fairfield capped a 7-1 victory with a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Caden Allison led off with a base-hit and he went to second on an error. Courtesy runner Zandrick Allison came around to score on an error. Richardson walked, moved up on the error and scored on a single by Harris.
“A change in our conference schedule had us playing two extra games this week and we just were out of pitchers," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. "We had to use two eighth graders and a freshman in this game and they did fine. The big message they got from this game was that when you throw strikes, good things can happen. Fairfield scored with hard ground balls and sacrifice flies and we didn’t do that. We just have to execute better on offense."
In game two the Sabers of Central DeWitt mounted a 6-0 lead before the Trojans could get on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning.
After missing scoring opportunities in the second and third innings, Birlson reached on a two-out error in the bottom of the fifth. Burkhart ripped a double to the right field corner and Caden Allison picked up a pair of RBI with a base knock to right.
The Sabers answered with a six spot in the top of the sixth to gain the win.
Fairfield and EBF both secured conference wins on Monday. The Rockets bounced back in a big way at Pat Daugherty Field in Centerville, shutting out the Big Reds in South Central Conference action for a 10-0 win.
"We've just been up and down this season, so we're at the time of the year where we have to come out with a little more edge," Hallgren said. "We need to play with a chip on our shoulder, come out here and fight like crazy."
Fairfield, meanwhile, secured two more Southeast Conference wins on Monday sweeping Keokuk 14-7 in game one and 10-0 in game two. Landon Nodurft clinched the sweep by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the sixth, securing Fairfield's six win in the last seven games.
EBF (13-18, 8-10 SCC) wraps up the regular season against the same team they open postseason play with on Saturday, hosting Davis County on Thursday after welcoming in Oskaloosa for Senior Night on Tuesday. Fairfield (14-17, 8-6 Southeast) heads to Joyce Park on Thursday to face Keokuk after hosting Centerville on Tuesday in non-conference action.
PREP BASEBALL
Fairfield 7, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1
Fairfield 2 1 0 2 2 0 0 7 11 0
EBF 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 2
Fairfield Battery – Voss Richardson (WP), 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K, Archer Kreuter 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K and Caden Allison.
Fairfield hitting: Tate Allen 2-for-3, Landon Nodurft 1-for-3, Dain Burkhart 1-for-4, C. Allison 2-for-3, Quinn Larson 1-for-1, Tallon Bates 1-for-2, Ar. Kreuter 1-for-1, Isaac Harris 1-for-2, Aiden Kreuter 1-for-2.
Fairfield runs: Allen 2, Burkhart 1, Zandrick Allison 1, Richardson 1, Harris 1, Ai Kreuter 1.
Fairfield RBI: Allen 1, Nodurft 2, Cody Birlson 1, Burkhart 1, Bates 1, Harris 1.
2 B – Allen 1.
EBF Battery – Trey Cavin (LP), 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K. Teagen Nichols 2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, Austin Langstraat 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K and Blake Jager.
EBF hitting: Jager 1-for-3, Skylar Young 2-for-2, Kyler Ricard 1-for-2, Emmet Hohohan 1-for-3.
EBF runs: Wyatt Sandeen.
EBF RBI: Ricard 1.
2B – Young 1, Ricard 1.
Central DeWitt 12, Fairfield 2
Central DeWitt 1 1 0 2 2 6 12 14 0
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 5 0
Fairfield Battery – Landon Nodruft (LP) 4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, Caden Allison 1.2 IP 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 K. Aiden Westercamp .1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K and Cody Birlson
Fairfield hitting:, Dain Burkhart 1-for-3, C. Allison 2-for-3, Tallon Bates 1-for-3 and Aiden Kreuter 1-for-3
Fairfield runs: Birlson 1, Birkhart 1
Fairfield RBI: C. allison 2
2B Burkhart 1.
