ALBIA — You never know what you'll see when you head out to the ballpark.
For example, how about a pitcher recording a save without actually throwing a pitch?
Such was the case on Saturday morning at the end of the opening game of the Albia Blue Demon baseball tournament. Gage Hanes came on with two on and two out in the bottom of the seventh against Albia trying to protect a 4-2 Moravia lead.
After throwing several warm-up pitches, Hanes never fired a strike to home plate. Or a ball. Instead, Hanes fired a throw to first baseman Matthew Seals who tagged out Cooper Bradley for the final out clinching Moravia's 15th win of the season.
Hanes would save up his pitches for the third of the four games played at Boyd Brittain Field, picking up the win on the mound against Van Buren County. The Mohawk junior also delivered his first home run of the season, helping lift Moravia to an 11-5 win over the Warriors.
"It was unique," said Hanes after clinching his first career save without throwing a pitch to a batter. "It was a first-and-third situation. Most teams would steal in that situation on the first pitch. I just had it in my mind that I'd try for the pickoff. It just happened to work."
Hanes put the Mohawks in front in the opening game, closing out a three-run rally in the fifth that started with a lead-off single by Wyatt Throckmorton. Trailing 2-0, Throckmorton connected on his first of five hits as Moravia (16-5, 10-3 Bluegrass) finally broke through after four frustrating innings in which the Mohawks stranded four runners in scoring position.
"We needed to get on a roll right there. The fifth inning is really important to get some runs up on the board," Throckmorton said. "It's an important spot to come up as the lead-off batter to get the team riled up. You've got to be that reliable guy that gets on base and get things started. I've been doing a pretty good job of that so far this year."
Throckmorton also earned the win on the mound in game one, like Hanes pitching the first four innings before handing the ball off to his teammates. Throckmorton's teammates gave their pitcher a chance to be the winner against Albia, throwing out three Blue Demon base runners including a strike from right fielder Lincoln Albertson in the bottom of the fourth that caught Luke Wynn trying to score preventing Albia from opening a 3-0 lead.
"Throwing strikes and forcing the other team to hit the ball has been what's worked the best for me on the mound this year," Throckmorton said. "My defense has been backing me up all year. The best thing has been to allow the other team to put the ball in play."
After scoring four runs in the final three innings against Albia, Moravia saved their best contact for the opening inning against Van Buren County. After giving up a lead-off triple to Jackson Manning, leading to a sacrifice fly by starting pitcher Taylor Sprouse that put the Warriors up 1-0, the Mohawks responded with five well-struck hits including the tiebreaking two-run homer over the fence in left to put Moravia up 3-1.
"I was looking for a fastball outside and (Sprouse) threw me a curveball that hung," Hanes said. "I just turned on it. It really helped raise my confidence. Once we got the lead, I knew I could go back out there and just do my thing out on the mound."
Moravia put the third game of the day out of reach by scoring six runs in the sixth as Sprouse, after pitching a pair of scoreless innings, suddenly came out of the game with an injury to his non-throwing arm. Van Buren County (9-12, 5-5 Southeast Iowa Superconference south) would have to settle for a split on Saturday after a 4-3 win over Central Decatur clinched on a throwing error with two outs in the seventh that allowed Lucas Fett to score from second base.
Albia, meanwhile, suffered a second loss on Saturday as Central Decatur scored three times in the bottom of the fifth to secure a split in the Blue Demon Tournament with an 8-5 win in the fourth and final game of the day. The fourth game in two nights, coming off a South Central Conference split against Davis County on Friday night, gave several Albia (9-13, 7-8 SCC) players the chance to step on the field as the game and the tournament came to a close.
"We've got a young squad that needed to learn things during these games that you can't teach during practice," Albia head baseball coach Brad DeMoss said. "I wanted to make sure we got the underclassmen in. They need to get their experience just as well as everyone else. The games still matter, but whenever you can get those younger kids that experience, it matters more than the wins or losses because it's going to keep the program building.
"Albia hasn't hosted a tournament like this for almost seven years. We had four teams that were pretty evenly matched up. I think it worked out for the tournament structure we had. It's just nice to see other teams outside your conference."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.