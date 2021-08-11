OTTUMWA — Ottumwa High School senior teammates Mitch Wood and Jesus Jaime were each named to the Class 4A All-State first team by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association on Tuesday. Jaime was named the first-team third baseman while Wood was one of three players to earn a first-team utility selection.
Jaime closed out his Ottumwa baseball career on top, producing the best batting average in Class 4A by hitting .514 during a 30-win season for the Bulldogs that ended with the team's first state tournament appearance in 15 years. Jaime also tied for 11th overall in 4A with seven home runs while producing a team-leading 55 hits and 35 runs driven in.
Wood, meanwhile, closed out his fifth season as Ottumwa's starting shortstop matching Jaime with seven homers while finishing fourth in Class 4A with a .591 on-base percentage and the fourth-most walks in 4A, drawing 33 base on balls. The future Iowa Hawkeye also led Ottumwa with three triples and had the second best batting average in the CIML Metro (.454) behind Jaime.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Jared McCrea, Van Buren County senior Ryan Wolf and Centerville senior Brady Kauzlarich were named Class 2A second-team all-state selections by the IAHSBCA. McCrea joined Kauzlarich as an all-state outfielder despite leading the Rockets on the pitching mound, striking out 70 batters while posting a 1.27 ERA and allowing opponents to hit just .116 this past season.
Kauzlarich batted .418 with 51 hits to lead Centerville to a fourth state tournament appearance in the past five years, advancing to the state finals for the second time in four seasons. Kauzlarich also led the South Central Conference with 39 runs scored and 27 stolen bases.
Wolf led Van Buren County with a .461 batting average and 28 runs driven in. The second-team all-state first baseman also connected on the third-most doubles in Class 2A with 18 and .500 in Southeast Iowa Superconference south division games this season.
Merrick Mathews earned third-team all-state honors in Class 2A as a utility selection after batting .403 for Centerville, fourth-best in the South Central Conference. Mathews started in two state tournament games on the mound, leading the Big Reds to a 10-0 shutout of New Hampton in the state tournament quarterfinals, while connecting on six hits in three state tournament games including a five-hit effort against Camanche in a 12-11, eight-inning state semifinal win culminating with a two-out walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the eighth.
Sigourney teammates Cade Molyneux and Levi Crawford earned all-state honors in Class 1A by the IAHSBCA. Molyneux was named a second-team all-state outfielder after connecting on 32 hits with a .471 batting average, helping lead the Savages to the South Iowa Cedar League title, while Crawford was named the third-team all-state second baseman.