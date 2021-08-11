Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High 93F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.