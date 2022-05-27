CENTERVILLE — Nolan Cremer started the seventh-inning rally that seemingly locked up a South Central Conference road win on Friday for the Davis County Mustangs.
It would be Cremer's arm, however, that would finally sew up the first of two meetings Friday between the SCC's two state tournament qualifiers from last season. One hit away from rallying in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win at Pat Daugherty Field, Centerville failed to bring either the tying or winning runs home from scoring position as Cremer forced Elijah Hampton into a pop up before striking out Ryan Sinnott and Drennan Moorman, clinching a thrilling 5-4 victory for Davis County in game one of a conference doubleheader.
The thrills were just getting started, however, as Davis County and Centerville battled deep into the second game as the Big Reds rallied from a three-run deficit, tying the nightcap at 3-3 after five innings. The Mustang bats would come alive late again after one-out RBI hits in the seventh inning of game one by Cremer, Carson Maeder and Easton White snapped a 2-2 tie.
Davis County clinched the sweep by breaking out in the sixth inning of game two, scoring eight run on five hits and two walks to pull away during a 12-3 victory in the nightcap. Cremer, Maeder and White again had hits during the decisive rally while Justin Matheney had a pair of hits in the sixth inning alone.
The Mustangs (4-0, 2-0 SCC) hosts Van Buren County, Fairfield and Grinnell in their home tournament on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Centerville (1-7, 1-3 SCC) hosts Carlisle on Tuesday.