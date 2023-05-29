ALBIA — The Rockets of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and the Albia Blue Demons have developed quite a neighborhood rivalry over the years in athletic competition and the contests sometimes become very intense.
Such was the case Friday night on Boyd Brittain Field at the Albia Sports Complex. The most recent South Central Conference baseball battle between the schools resulted in a tight pitching battle between Albia’s Drew Chance and EBF’s Kyler Ricard.
Both pitchers reached the pitch count limit before the contest was over. It was up to the bullpen to settle the issue.
Chance left the game with two out in the top of the sixth and freshman Jaxon Strickler came on. Strickler got out of the inning unscathed and got a strikeout to open the seventh.
Then an error opened the gates and the Rockets pounced for three big runs to take a 6-4 lead. The late outburst ultimately resulted in a 6-5 EBF victory.
In EBF's late outburst, Wyatt Sandeen reached on the error to get it going. Relief pitcher, Skylar Young, coaxed a base on balls and courtesy runner, Trenton Kramer, entered the game for the Rockets.
Ricard hammered a double over the left fielder’s head to score Sandeen. Carsen Wade lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to score Kramer and Ricard came home on a base knock by Theron Taylor.
Young, the burly closer best known for his heavyweight wrestling talents, went back to the hill with victory in sight. There was fire in his eyes as he worked with the speed of a pitching machine. Three strikeouts later, Young and his mates were celebrating a 6-5 win.
“What a great win," Rocket coach Tom Hallgren elated. “This team has some tools, but they just need to learn how to win. This is a step in the right direction. We have been on the other side and this feels really good. Our pitching was outstanding. Kyler gave us five great innings and Skyler finished it. He has the closer mentality and he displayed that in the final inning”."
The Rockets scored first as Blake Jager opened the game by drawing a walk. He swiped second and scored on a ringing double to the gap in right center by Young.
EBF extended the lead to 2-0 in the top of the fourth when Ricard walked, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on the ground out by Taylor.
The Blue Demons would answer with a run in the bottom of the fourth when Chance singled and pilfered both second and third. Chance then scored on a throwing error to set the score at 2-1.
The Rockets added a run in the top of the fifth to raise the score at 3-1. But the Demons had a two-out answer. Connor Renaud and Carter Folkerts both drew walks and Wyatt Sinclair ripped a sizzling triple to the right field corner to score both runners and tie the game. Sinclair came home on an error to give Albia a 4-3 lead.
The stage was set and the intensity level was at a high pitch for a wild finish.
“We just missed too many opportunities," Albia coach Brad DeMoss said. “We played well at times and Drew pitched an outstanding game with 10 strikeouts, but he just ran out of pitches. We had to put a freshman in a tough situation. He did OK and he will learn from this. We just have to learn from the bad things and turn them around."
The Blue Demons (1-6, 0-4 SCC) are back on the home field Tuesday night when the Eagles of Pella Christian come to town. The Rockets (3-4, 2-2 SCC) will wait until Thursday night when the Panthers from Knoxville pays a visit in a key conference clash at Ron Welsch Field in Eddyville.
PREP BASEBALL
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 6, Albia 5
EBF 1 0 0 1 1 0 3 6 6 3
Albia 0 0 0 1 3 1 0 5 2 1
EBF Battery – Kyler Ricard, 5 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 K – Skylar Young (WP), 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K and Blake Jager.
EBF hitting: Jager 1-for-3, Wyatt Sandeen 1-for-4, Young 1-for-3, Ricard 1-for-3,Theron Taylor 1-for-3, Landon Glosser 1-for-2.
EBF runs: Jager 1, Sandeen 1,Trenton Kramer 1, Ricard 2, Glosser 1.
EBF RBI: Jager 1, Young 1, Ricard 1, Carsen Wade 1, Taylor 1.
2B – Young 1, Ricard 1.
Albia Battery – Drew Chance 5.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 10 K – Jaxon Strickler (LP), 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K and Gage Oddo.
Albia hitting: Wyatt Sinclair 1-for-4, Chance 1-for-3.
Albia runs: Carter Folkerts 1, Sinclair 1, Matthew Selby 1, Rowan Archer 1, Conner Renaud 1.
Albia RBI: Sinclair 2, Strickler 1, Chance 1.
3B – Sinclair 1.
