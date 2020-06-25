EDDYVILLE — Third-ranked Centerville proved earlier this week that no lead is safe.
Jared McCrea, however, made sure there would not be another big rally for the Big Reds on Thursday.
After not making it out of the second inning in his only other start of the season, McCrea went the distance on the mound for Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont against one of the toughest teams on anyone’s schedule. McCrea allowed just three hits, one walk and five total base runners over seven innings, striking out seven batters in a 5-0 South Central Conference win for the Rockets, pinning the first loss of the season on the third-ranked (3A) Big Reds.
“I knew what kind of pitcher (Jared) was. He was on and when your on, good pitching can beat good hitting any night,” Centerville head baseball coach Ryan Hodges said. “He was around the zone. He did a good job keeping our kids off balance all night. You have to tip your hat to the kid. I knew when he was young, he was going to be good.
“He’s a top-of-the-line pitcher, especially in the conference. In our area, I’d put him up against just about anybody. He’s that good.”
It was a completely different story for McCrea, however, on opening night last week in Albia. The Rockets’ top pitcher struggled with his command, walking the first three batters he faced while allowing four runs to score in the first inning of a stunning 12-1 loss to the Blue Demons.
McCrea walked five of the 11 Albia batters he would face in his only other start of the season, allowing the first five Albia batters to reach base. EBF head coach Thomas Hallgren eventually took McCrea off the mound in the second inning, but felt all along the start was not indicative of what his staff ace was capable of.
“He threw in relief last Friday against Knoxville and it looked a lot better,” Hallgren said. “We had a light bullpen session with him just to clean some things up. That’s as sharp as I’ve ever seen him.”
McCrea pitched with plenty of confidence, setting the tone by striking out Brady Kauzlarich looking to open the game. McCrea would retire the first four Centerville batters, then got some help from his defense as Thane Alexander took a ball hit up the middle with two runners on to the base before completing an inning-ending double play in the second.
McCrea had a flawless third inning, striking out two more batters, then struck out Kolby Micetich with two runners on in the fourth. At the plate, McCrea doubled in Kalen Walker in the bottom of the third to snap the scoreless tie as EBF struck for three straight hits off Merrick Mathews, opening a 2-0 lead.
“I just came out to the mound feeling a lot better after my warm-up,” McCrea said. “Against Albia, I just felt like I had those first-game jitters. I guess I got that out of the way.”
EBF threw out Kauzlarich trying to advance to third base in the sixth, again preventing the Big Reds from getting something going. Centerville had reason to feel confident in being able to put runs on the board after rallying from a 10-run deficit on Tuesday for a 13-12 win at Pella before earning a 7-3 win at Lamoni on Wednesday.
“The guys did a good job taking care of business,” Hodges said of Wednesday’s win. “Lamoni is a quality 1A team.”
Kolby Micetich went 4-4 at the plate against Lamoni, driving in two runs with an RBI triple in the sixth and an RBI single in the seventh.
“Kolby had himself a night,” Hodges said. “He was aggressive all night at the plate.”
Kade Mosley snapped a 1-1 tie against the Demons in the second inning with a bases-loaded single to plate Mason Bauman. Mosley earned the win on the mound, pitching four innings while allowing one run on three hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
“Kade did a great job in his first start of the year on the mound. It was a good night to get him,” Hodges said. “Any time we can get our pitchers non-conference starts and innings is valuable for our future.
EBF, meanwhile, rode a five-game winning streak into Thursday’s clash after earning an 8-5 road win at East Marshall on Tuesday and a 12-1 SCC road win at Chariton on Wednesday. Logan McCrea finished a triple shy of hitting the cycle at East Marshall, scoring three times while driving in three more runs against the Mustangs.
Jared McCrea drove in a pair of runs against both East Marshall and Chariton, going 2-4 on Wednesday against the Chargers with a double. Ethan Davis picked up the win on the mound at Millage Field, allowing three hits over four innings while added two hits, including a double and an RBI at the plate.
“It’s been kind of a bizarre year with what we’re seeing from the shortened season. I think what our guys did a good job of after that season opener at Albia was coming together and talking about how they want to look as a baseball team. We’ve just continued to improve since then.”
The Rockets gave McCrea plenty of insurance in the bottom of the sixth, connecting on four more hits including a two-run double by Rielly Flaig. McCrea finished off the Big Reds in style, striking out Myles Clawson to strand Centerville’s third runner in scoring position.
“I just felt like I could throw anything I wanted out there,” McCrea said.
Centerville (3-1, 1-1 SCC) will make up a conference contest at Clarke on Friday that was originally rained out last week before heading to Moravia to face the Mohawks and former head coach Bill Huisman on Saturday. EBF (6-2, 3-1 SCC) hosts a varsity doubleheader on Saturday against Central DeWitt starting at 11 a.m.