MORAVIA — Neither wind nor rain has seemed to slow down the Moravia High School baseball team.
Who knows what the elements will be like Saturday night in Burlington when the Mohawks go for their second straight district title?
After putting up 23 runs on a night that saturated Fenton Field to open postseason play this past weekend, Moravia found conditions much drier on Tuesday under sunny skies with warm breezes pushing through Appanoose County. Wyatt Throckmorton connected on two hits, driving in one run while scoring once for the Mohawks in a 4-1 Class 1A district semifinal win over North Mahaska.
For the second straight year, Moravia has moved within two wins of a state tournament berth. This year's postseason run, however, has been defined more by the elements as the Mohawks first had to trudge through a 23-3 win over Bluegrass Conference rival Moulton-Udell on Saturday in a game that was ultimately called in the top of the third as rain caused field conditions to rapidly deteriorate leaving several spots on the infield under water.
"I think it was 1999 in a regular season game (at Centerville) that we played in conditions like this. I think it was trying to get in a game that determined the conference championship," Moravia head baseball coach Bill Huisman said after Saturday's rain-soaked postseason win. "I've never been in a situation where a team actually made that call to end a postseason game early, but both teams agreed to it."
Needing seven runs at the start of the third inning just to extend the game, Moulton-Udell was able to push across a run in the inning. Carter Replogle walked and scored on an RBI groundout by Max Muszynski, but did so sliding through mud across a slick home plate.
At that point, Moulton-Udell coaches stepped out of the dugout. After a brief discussion with officials and Moravia coaches, the game was stopped and ruled to have gone final with the Eagles agreeing to bring an end to the contest and their baseball season.
"It really came down to player safety," M-U baseball coach Brydon Kaster said. "It was very slick. Players were kind of sliding every time they went into their motions to throw the ball. That's not a very good situation. Every time you'd have a ball in play, you never know what was going to happen. It could have led to a bad situation, so we felt like it was in everyone's best interest to finish the game."
Moravia was hoping to do their part to beat the heaviest of the rain, which just started to move into the area as the Mohawks (23-7) and Eagles (2-14) opened Saturday's postseason contest. Gage Hanes gave the Mohawks a 3-0 lead with an inside-the-park home run, jump-starting a nine-run opening inning.
"I just put the bat on the ball. The next thing I know, our first base coach is telling me I'm going to get three (bases)," Hanes said. "I came around third base and Coach (Huisman) gave me the green light. I just kept running. I've never had an inside-the-park home run in high school. That's a great way to start the postseason."
Hanes would drive in six runs at the plate and scored twice before the rainy night was over as Moravia put up 14 more runs in the second inning moving well ahead of clinching a three-inning win on the 15-run mercy rule. Getting the nine outs needed to clinch the win against Moulton-Udell, however, proved to be a little more difficult.
"We wanted to get a 15-run lead as quickly as possible, but we just couldn't get the outs as quickly as we were hoping," Huisman said. "It just kept piling on."
Jackson McDanel came on in relief of Caleb Cook, who started on a much drier mound on Saturday than his junior teammate finished on. Garrett Pace and Braydin Shaffer singled in the second inning to bring Cook's night to an early end while Cameron Swarts and Porter Kaster connected on consecutive two-out RBI singles off McDanel, getting the Eagles on the board cutting Moravia's lead to 9-2.
"It's been a lot of fun working with these kids. I've been involved with baseball for a lot of years on a lot of levels moving up from coaching Little League baseball all the way up to this level," Kaster said. "It's a lot of fun when you get to this level. This is a team that may not have a lot of wins, but we're young and very excited about the future. We're going to be a tough team to beat with the talent we have coming up."
Even after building a 23-2 lead, getting to the finish line was proving to be difficult for both teams due to the deteriorating field conditions. McDanel, dealing with a muddy mound, gave up the walk to Replogle while Mohawk infielders struggled to field their positions wading through standing water.
"It went from a slight rain and, the next thing you know, we're playing in a waterfall," Hanes said. "Anytime you grabbed the ball, it was just soaked. You can't drive off because the dirt is loose. It really makes a difference in your mobility."
McDanel retired to the mound in relief on Tuesday, joining Throckmorton in allowing just three hits to North Mahaska in the district semifinals. Moravia put the game out of reach in the third inning, putting three runs on the board for what proved to be the decisive margin of victory.
"This is our first step on the road to state," Hanes said. "We're taking it one step at a time. Hopefully, the steps continue to get drier."
