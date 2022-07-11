SIGOURNEY — The hits kept coming. The runs kept scoring.
The Moravia High School baseball team scored at least four runs in four of the final five innings of Saturday night's Class 1A, District 12 championship game at Sigourney. Wyatt Throckmorton, however, pitched three scoreless innings to keep the Savages from staging a comeback against the Mohawks striking out 10 batters over 4 2/3 innings in a wild 20-9 victory.
Matthew Seals led Moravia to the district championship win, hammering a double and a home run as part of a four-hit effort. Seals drove in six of Moravia's 20 runs, scoring four times over four different innings as the Mohawks jumped out to a 10-3 lead, then pulled away scoring 10 unanswered runs over the final three innings.
Gage Hanes and Levi Crawford exchanged run-scoring extra-base hits for Moravia and Sigourney in the opening inning with Crawford's one-out RBI triple in the bottom of the first tying the game after Hanes doubled in Jackson McDanel in the top of the first. Sigourney starting pitcher Bo Schmidt struck out the final two batters of the first, keeping Moravia's early lead a 1-0 while Throckmorton struck out Ty Shafranek to strand a pair of runners in scoring position for the Savages in the bottom of the first.
Matthew and Carson Seals connected on two of the three consecutive RBI singles in the top of the third that helped Moravia open a 5-1 lead. Sigourney cut the lead to 5-3 before Hanes struck out Reid Molyneux with the potential tying run on base before run-scoring hits by Carson Seals and Declan DeJong opened a seven-run lead for the Mohawks in the fourth.
Sigourney (19-6) staged a fourth-inning rally highlighted by a bases-loaded doubles by Cade Streigle and Bo Schmidt, driving in five of the six runs scored by the Savages. Throckmorton struck out Jake Moore with the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base for Sigourney, preserving a 10-9 Moravia lead.
Throckmorton started a fifth-inning rally for the Mohawks with a lead-off single before stealing both second and third base, scoring on an RBI single by Hanes. Matthew Seals then followed with a two-run homer, giving Moravia a 13-9 lead.
Kaleb Templeton added an RBI single with two outs in the fifth, opening a five-run lead for the Mohawks. Hanes added an RBI singles in each of the final two innings as Moravia put the game out of reach by scoring five times in the top of the seventh.
Moravia (21-6) will play for a spot in the Class 1A state baseball tournament at John Hart Stadium in Ottumwa on Tuesday night. The Mohawks will face third-ranked New London (25-1) for in the Substate 6 championship game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.