MORAVIA — Dark clouds started rolling into Appanoose County shortly after 7 p.m.
That only left the Moravia baseball team a couple of hours to secure a Bluegrass Conference win over Twin Cedars. Fortunately for Bill Huisman's squad, that was plenty of time to secure a five-inning win on Tuesday.
Wyatt Throckmorton walked and scored on an RBI double by Jackson McDanel, giving the Mohawks a 1-0 lead just two batters into the contest. It was the first of three runs in the first inning for Moravia and the first of 10 runs in five innings that would close out a 10-0 win over the Sabers.
"We hit the ball well, ran the bases well, our pitching was solid. It's one of those deals you like to have once in awhile," Huisman said. "We've had some tough games this past week. It was unbelievable. We had seven games in six days. The kids were getting tired. I was getting tired."
Moravia had mixed results during a week in which the Mohawks had no days off, picking up a win over previously-ranked Davis County last Monday before losing a late lead in a Bluegrass battle with unbeaten Ankeny Christian Academy on the road. Chariton also rallied late to steal a non-conference win over the Mohawks at Fenton Field before the Moravia bats recovered after a 6-2 conference loss to Lamoni, scoring 11 runs in wins over Melcher-Dallas and Martensdale-St. Mary's, kicking off a string of four wins in the last five games that continued on Tuesday.
"Everything we could ask for was done by the kids," Huisman said. "We're playing some pretty good baseball lately."
Throckmorton allowed just one hit over 2 2/3 innings for the Mohawks, striking out five batters while reaching base three times and scoring three of Moravia's 10 runs. McDanel and Gage Hanes each drove in three runs during the contest while Shane Helmick closed out the game allowing just two hits to the Sabers while recording five of the final seven outs on strikes and driving in three runs at the plate.
Holden Roberts nearly gave Twin Cedars an early lead, stealing second after collecting a two-out single in the top of the first before Throckmorton caught Dallas Clark looking for the final out. Kasey Clark singled and stole second to open the fourth inning for the Sabers before Helmick struck out the final three batters in the fifth to clinch the 10-run win.
Twin Cedars (8-9, 8-6 Bluegrass) hosts Seymour on Thursday. Moravia (13-5, 9-3 Bluegrass) will also be in action on Thursday, hosting Mormon Trail as the Mohawks continue to build momentum heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.
"I'd still to see us put all three phases of the game together with pitching, hitting and defense," Huisman said. "It seems like we get two of those three most nights. We're going to be pretty tough to beat if we put all three together."
