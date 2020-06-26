MOULTON — Like all great longtime baseball coaches, Bill Huisman has a way with words.
Such was the case on Thursday after Moravia walked off the diamond with a 2-1 Bluegrass Conference win over Mormon Trail. Kaleb Templeton scored the winning run with two outs in the seventh, coming home on a wild pitch in a game that inspired a saying from Huisman.
“Winning ugly is better than losing ugly,” Huisman said. “I think I might put that on T-shirt.”
Moravia left nothing to chance on Friday afternoon, scoring nine runs in the very first inning at Moulton-Udell. Alex Benjamin needed just 58 pitches to complete a five-inning, 18-3 Bluegrass road win for the Mohawks, the third in four days for Huisman’s squad.
“It was a confidence builder,” Huisman said. “We did what we needed to do. I was pleased with Alex, needing just 58 pitches in five innings. That averages out to about 11 to 12 pitches an inning. The guys did what they needed to do with the bats. It was a nice win for us.”
While Moravia was fighting to the final inning to edge Mormon Trail on Thursday night, Moulton-Udell was doing the same against Melcher-Dallas. The Eagles secured its first win of the baseball season, scoring three times in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie before Zane Hawkathorne came on to save a 6-4 victory over the Saints on the mound.
Hawkathorne was right back on the hill Friday, making the start against the Mohawks. Will Martin greeted Hawkathorne with a single, the first of three straight trips to the plate that would end with Martin reaching base, stealing second and eventually scoring a run in the first three innings.
Hawkathorne forced Carson Butz into a ground out after walking Bryce Kaster and got Benjamin to swing and miss at a 3-2 pitch. Instead of recording the second out, the ball got away from M-U catcher Braiden Shafer with a late throw to first opening the door for Moravia’s big rally.
Matthew Seals drew the first of two bases-loaded walked issued by Hawkathorne in the inning. Run-scoring hits by Gage Hanes and Templeton kept the line moving before Ethan Martin drew the second bases-loaded walk, putting Moravia up 5-0 while bringing Hawkathrone’s day on the mound to an early end.
“It definitely helps when you can take the mound with a big lead,” Benjamin said. “Thursday night was a tough game for us. We did win, but we didn’t play our best. Coach talked to us after that game, told us to talk amongst the team. We did and it seemed to pay off.
“I think we’re starting to get things turned around and we’re on the way to having things right where we want them going into districts.”
Benjamin added a two-run triple in the fifth to give Moravia a 16-run lead. Despite giving up two runs in the first inning and a third run in the fifth, Benjamin cruised to the win striking out seven batters while allowing just three hits and three walks to the Eagles.
Wyatt Stansberry had another solid game for M-U, drawing a walk and stealing second to open the game before scoring on an RBI single by Hawkathorne in the first. Stansberry doubled in Hunter Spring in the fifth and nearly reached base in all three at-bats with a deep fly ball to left center in the third begin taken away by the Mohawk outfield.
Moulton-Udell (2-5, 1-5 Bluegrass) heads to Mormon Trail on Tuesday. Moravia (3-5, 3-2 Bluegrass) returns home this morning to host third-ranked (3A) Centeville, the team Huisman coached to a pair of state championships and over 800 wins in 38 seasons.
“I may end up wearing a red shirt under this Moravia uniform,” Huisman joked. “I’ve seen the Centerville guys play. It’s going to be a good feeling to see them. We’re going to have to put forth a strong effort to give ourselves a chance.
“We’ve grown up playing baseball with so many of the guys on their team,” Benjamin added. “It’s going to be a fun game.