ALBIA — Who knows how the final five innings would have played out on Saturday?
The way things had started, the Moravia High School baseball team appeared poised to hand Van Buren County just their fourth loss of the season. The Mohawks had built a 3-0 lead after two innings when Mother Nature brought the Albia Baseball Tournament to a sudden end as approaching storm systems forced officials to call an end the four-game tournament just two innings into the third contest.
For Moravia, it was 'a bummer' as head coach Bill Huisman put it. For Van Buren County, who improved to 22-3 earlier in the day with a 13-0 win over North Mahaska, it was valuable experience for the Warriors who will enter Class 2A postseason play as the top seed in District 10.
"Maybe to sharpen up a little bit on our defense. We needed to block some more balls in the dirt," said Van Buren County senior Taylor Sprouse after pitching both innings against Moravia. "Fortunately, nothing was hit hard against us all day. We just need to go out and play a little bit better next time."
Moravia's pitching allowed just five hits over eight innings on Saturday. Wyatt Throckmorton started a 10-0 victory for the Mohawks over Albia in the opening game of the tournament at Boyd Brittain Field featuring nine strikeouts over six innings.
"Fielding the ball cleanly was the biggest key for us throughout the day," Throckmorton said. "We also came up with big hits when we needed them. We really got on a roll in one inning."
That inning came in the fourth as Moravia finally snapped a scoreless tie with four runs on three hits. Lead-off singles by Gage Hanes and Declan DeJong set the table with an RBI single by Caden Spring finally putting the Mohawks on the board.
"If we don't give up any runs, it becomes pretty easy to go out there and be motivated to get a few runs on your side of the scoreboard," Throckmorton said. "Seeing the pitches is what we did the best throughout the day. We got into late counts and made pitchers throw a lot of pitches. It's hard to throw a lot of strikes when you're forced to throw more pitches. That worked to our advantage."
Moravia got out of Albia's biggest scoring threat in the bottom of the fourth, forcing Cooper Bradley and Hunter Keegel into fly outs after back-to-back hits by Drake Irwin and Drew Chance, maintaining a 4-0 Mohawk lead. Three consecutive run-scoring hits by Hanes, DeJong and Cameron Nicoletto sparked a six-run rally in the fifth for Moravia, clinching a second straight 20-win season for the Mohawks.
"We've been playing bigger schools all season long and we've basically been able to compete with every team we've faced," Huisman said. "We've kind of stubbed our toes from time to time on some of the games we've lost. If we play even our average game, we've got a good chance at pulling a lot of games out."
Like Moravia, Van Buren County continued a winning season rolling to a 13-0 win in five innings over North Mahaska in the second of the four games scheduled at Albia on Saturday. Dylan Richardson tossed a five-inning three-hit complete-game shutout against the Warhawks as an eight-run outburst in the fourth inning clinched the 22nd win in 25 games for the Warriors.
"To some people, this might have come as a surprise, but I knew going into the season what type of team we had," Van Buren County senior Jackson Manning said. "I knew we'd be successful going in. I'm just glad that we're in the position that we're in."
Manning and Izaak Loeffler had the two hits in two innings off Caleb Cook in the third game of the day between Van Buren County and Moravia, which set up as a premiere match-up between two area teams hoping to make runs to state tournaments. Throckmorton, after shutting down Albia on the mound, got Moravia going at the plate scoring on a throwing error in the first inning before driving in Carson Seals in the second inning.
Two wild pitches on third strikes helped Moravia extend the second inning against Sprouse, opening a 3-0 lead while loading the bases with two outs. With Matthew Seals coming to the plate, rumbles of thunder and rain forced umpires to call for a weather delay.
With the forecast for stronger storms coming through Albia later in the afternoon, the decision was made to call off the rest of the tournament. Moravia and Van Buren County would each have to settle for one game and one win each with their showdown in Monroe County ending in a no-decision.
"It's a good feeling to walk off the field having played as well as we did throughout as many innings as we got to play," Huisman said. "Van Buren County is a heck of a team. We had a chance to really blow the game open. I don't think three runs would have been enough to beat them. We were hoping to get a few more runs at the point the game was called off. It's good to compete with these guys."
Had Sprouse and the Warriors gotten out of the jam, there was confidence that a comeback would have been possible. Van Buren County already rallied from an early two-run deficit to top Moravia, 9-3, at the Davis County Mustang Classic on May 27 already has one win over Moravia, erasing an early 2-0 deficit to earn a 9-3 win over the Mohawks back on May 27 has come from behind to win seven times including five wins in which the Warriors trailed by three runs or more.
"We've found ourselves behind in several of our games and we seem to find a ways to win," Manning said. "Baseball is a game of runs. It's kind of like basketball that way. Once you get the momentum shifted in your direction, you can really get things going. Just one bobbled baseball and you can go from first to third. Just like that, there's the spark you need."
Van Buren County (22-3) welcomes two non-conference area rivals into the Mildred and Eddie Ferguson Sports Complex to wrap up the regular season this week hosting Cardinal on Tuesday and Davis County on Wednesday before welcoming either Winfield-Mount Union or Louisa-Muscatine in for the Class 2A district quarterfinals on July 5. Moravia (20-6) heads to fourth-ranked Lynnville-Sully on Tuesday before hosting Cardinal on Wednesday to wrap up the regular season with a match-up at Fenton Field against Moulton-Udell to open Class 1A, District 5 postseason play on Saturday.
