BLOOMFIELD — Dawson Townsend is making it a habit of setting a tone for the Davis County baseball team at the plate in the very first inning.
Townsend would probably prefer the less painful way of setting that tone in the postseason, such as the near home run on Tuesday against Pella Christian that ultimately led to the only run the Mustangs would score in a district semifinal win over the Eagles. Instead, on Saturday, Townsend's toughness came through after being hit in the face by a pitch from Centerville junior Brody Tuttle.
"I saw it coming in and I tried to duck out of the way. I guess I wound up ducking right into the pitch instead," Townsend said. "It smoked me right on the lip. Right on my teeth."
Townsend was out of the game. Briefly. After being checked over, Townsend jogged back on to the field and took his place at first base.
"It just swelled up," Townsend said. "I wasn't about to come out of a district championship game. I wasn't going to let anyone take me out of the game. I wanted to show them that I wanted to keep playing. That wasn't going to stop me."
Townsend once again would score a first-inning run. This time, it was one of three brought home by the Mustangs in a battle of 2A state qualifiers from a season ago as Davis County edged South Central Conference rival Centerville, 4-3, to win a second straight district title with Townsend reaching base three times in four trips to plate while catching all seven innings of another close postseason win.
"I knew he got hit pretty good," Davis County head baseball coach Todd White said of the fastball that caught Townsend in the face. "Dawson's a hard-nosed kid. Something was going to have be severely wrong for him to be out of there. He was going to be back in there no matter what.
"Everyone knew I was coming back out there," Townsend added. "Once I felt around and felt that I had all my teeth, I was ready to roll."
While Townsend recovered quickly after being hit in the face, Tuttle had a harder time bouncing back. Dalton Reeves was hit in the back by the very next pitch thrown by Tuttle before Nolan Cramer drew a four-pitch walk.
Tuttle finally threw a strike to Easton White with the bases loaded, but again missed on four more pitches allowing Townsend to walk home from third base with the first run of the district final. Suddenly, Davis County had a 1-0 lead and the bases loaded without having to swing the bat.
"That's a tough situation anytime a pitcher hits someone in the face like that," Centerville head baseball coach Ryan Hodges said. "It's hard to come back from that. I think Brody did a good job settling in during the next inning."
Tuttle would begin to find the strike zone again later in the first inning, retiring Carson Maeder on a pop up to short that brought Centerville within an out of only giving up one run in the first inning. Aiden Fowler, however, came through with a clutch two-run single that just found its way through the middle of the Big Red infield allowing Reeves and Cremer to score giving Davis County a 3-0 lead.
"I knew I had do something in that spot. I succeeded in doing my job," Fowler said. "Coach always tells us not to do too much. All I thought was to put a ball in play and find a hole somewhere. I was happy I could find one."
In classic Big Red postseason fashion, Centerville would respond drawing a pair of walks in the fourth to put the tying run on base with one out. Brandon Shinn singled in Conner Lancaster, cutting the Mustang lead to 3-2, before Drennan Moorman slid home on a sacrifice fly to center by Owen Williams to tie the district final at 3-3.
"The guys showed some real resiliency," Hodges said. "The guys battled back, just like we've done as of late. That's a comeback that comes from the progress the guys have made throughout the course of the season. That's not an easy thing to do, especially with the way things started out for us in this one."
In the end, the bottom of the Mustang batting order would propel Davis County back into a substate final. Presley Cantrell, who bats right behind Fowler, led off the bottom of the fourth with a double into the left-center field alley.
Jasper Goodson, running for Cantrell, moved up to third base on a sacrifice bunt by Justin Matheney. Caedyn Glosser, Davis County's lead-off hitter, did his job by putting a ball in play allowing Goodson to make a run home just beating the throw from third base from Sylar to Sabin Esaias pushing the go-ahead run home for the Mustangs.
Cremer, meanwhile, made that one run hold up by setting down the final 11 Centerville batters. Four fly outs to center, six groundouts including three to Glosser at short and a final strikeout of Ryan Sinnott in the seventh closed the door on Davis County's second straight district title.
"I was pretty at first, but once the fourth inning was over, all I could think about was to go out there and stay relaxed," Cremer said. "I just threw strikes and kept everything the same."
Centerville ends the season with a 10-19 record and will look to bounce back next year losing only two seniors (Williams and Kade Mosley) as the Big Reds will be seeking to make a fifth trip to state in seven seasons next summer. Davis County (22-11) heads to Pella on Tuesday seeking a second straight state tournament as the Mustangs face Interstate 35 (23-6) in the Class 2A, District 7 championship game.
