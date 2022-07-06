BLOOMFIELD — As their head coach emerged from the dugout on Tuesday night late in a pressure-packed postseason battle, Davis County senior Carson Maeder had a confession to share with teammate Easton White.
"Right when Coach (Todd) White was walking out there to the mound, I told Easton I kind of wanted it to be me, but at the same time I don't," Maeder said.
Maeder soon got the signal to come in from center field and take over on the mound. What was awaiting Maeder was a bases-loaded threat by Pella Christian with two outs in the sixth and Davis County's 1-0 lead hanging by a thread.
What allows a player to step up in that type of pressure-packed situation? For Maeder, it was the belief in his teammates they would have his back with the Davis County baseball season most certainly on the line
"When I walked up there, I knew I wasn't alone," Maeder said. "I knew I had eight guys behind me, or seven guys behind me a great leader in Dawson (Townsend) behind the plate.
"I knew, because of that, I was going to throw well."
That confidence allowed Maeder to strike out pinch-hitter Eliot Menninga to end Pella Christian's best chance to grab a late lead in the Class 2A, District 13 semifinal. It wasn't the only threat Maeder would have to navigate as the Mustang senior coaxed power-hitting lead-off batter Bennett Spronk into a pop out with the tying run in scoring position in the seventh before striking out Micah DeHaan swinging to clinch a thrilling 1-0 win for Davis County in a memorable first postseason game at the second-year Mustang Sports Complex.
"I just went out there and tried to throw strikes. That's what a good pitcher does," Maeder said. "It's like a home run. You should be surprised when a hitter swings and misses as a pitcher. I was just trying to throw a strike and let them hit it so our defense could make the play. They couldn't really touch me in those big two-out spots. It just feels great to come through for the team like that."
Of course, stepping up in the postseason is nothing new for many of the current Mustang baseball players. Davis County survived another thrilling postseason opener for the second straight year after winning a nine-inning battle over Central Lee in the 2A district quarterfinals last summer.
Just eight days later, Davis County secured a fourth straight postseason win by knocking off third-ranked Mid-Prairie in Washington to secure a substate title and a spot in the 2A state baseball tournament. The Mustangs (21-11) are two wins away from making the trip back to Carroll for this year's state tournament with the next challenge coming back at home on Saturday night against South Central Conference rival and fellow 2021 state qualifier Centerville in the district title game.
"I didn't envision a 1-0 game, but I'm glad I'm on the side with one run," White said. "What a gutsy performance. I'm very pleased with how the pitching went. We played solid defense behind both pitchers."
Justin Matheney, the winning pitcher in postseason victories against Van Buren County and Mid-Prairie last summer, earned another win on the mound with the season on the line for the Mustangs on Tuesday. Matheney retired the first nine Eagle batters before getting his first big assist from his defense as Caedyn Glosser recovered a looping single in shallow left hit by Spronk and fired to second to catch Pella Christian's starting pitcher in his bid for a lead-off double to open the fourth.
"There was a lot of pressure at the start, but I've pitched in some pretty important games," Matheney said. "I just took deep breaths that calmed me down. That helped keep me grooving. I just had to keep throwing strikes and let them hit it if they had to."
Townsend provided Matheney and the Mustangs with the early one-run advantage, driving a triple that bounced off the top of the fence in left field before bouncing back into play. Two pitches later, Townsend dashed home on a wild pitch to put Davis County up 1-0 in the bottom of the first.
"I didn't think I got it as well as I did, but it just kept carrying and carrying," Townsend said after narrowly missing his second home run of the season. "I saw it bounce off the top of the fence. I guess I got it a lot better than I thought. I was surprised to see it bounce back in, but I ended up on third and still ended up scoring. I was just pumped up to get on base."
Spronk wouldn't allow another hit to the Mustangs throughout the game, ultimately finishing with 12 strikeouts and just four total baserunners allowed. That groove by Spronk made that one run even bigger as Townsend helped preserve the lead behind the plate blocking a breaking ball from Matheney to Spronk with two outs in the fifth that prevented Caleb Belzer from making a dash home to tie the game.
"It was pretty intense back there. I really didn't know where that ball was at first, but I knew I was going to have to get down and block it," Townsend said. "It went straight up. I knew I blocked it and it just happened to be right behind the batter."
Matheney would ultimately strike out Spronk, helping Davis County advance with another dramatic postseason victory. Pella Christian ends the season with a final record of 9-19.
"As long as we keep playing like we are, I don't know what the end will be like," Townsend said. "I just hope we can make it back to state and put a good run together."
