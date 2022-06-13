BLOOMFIELD — It took a village on Friday just to ensure Davis County and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont could play at least one game for the South Central Conference lead.
The Mustangs rewarded the village by taking the outright lead in the SCC baseball standings into the weekend. Nolan Cremer had the first of five run-scoring hits for Davis County in the first inning, then recorded the final four outs on the mound against the Rockets starting a game-ending double play that clinched a 5-2 win for the Mustangs, leaving Davis County as the only team without a SCC loss so far at the midpoint of the conference race.
"We just started hitting the ball in the first inning. Last year, we didn't do too hot against that pitcher (EBF senior Braxton Malloy). We were on him this time and had a big start," Cremer said. "If everybody's hitting, we're going to win."
While Davis County improved to 8-0 in SCC contests so far this season, Burlington and Davenport North were able to slow down the Mustangs outside the conference on Saturday in the Breiholz Tournament, played at Community Field on the home diamond of the Burlington Bees. Davis County fell 5-2 to the Greyhounds and 12-1 to North less than 24 hours after a hectic day back home as players, coaches and even community members arrived on the west side of Bloomfield to baseball field at the second-year complex in playable condition after soaking overnight rain.
"It started around 10 in the morning where we were trying to get water off the field," Davis County head baseball coach Todd White said. "There's a lot of people that stopped by and helped out. I'm very appreciative of that. If it wasn't for some help from some other people, this wouldn't have happened. There's no possible way we could have played."
The process of getting the field ready for just one game between EBF and Davis County, however, pushed the start time back of what was originally supposed to be a varsity doubleheader between the teams. Instead, the teams postponed the second game scheduled for Friday to the regularly-scheduled trip to Eddyville for the Mustangs, which now becomes a critical varsity doubleheader at Ron Welsch Field on June 30 that could ultimately decide the SCC baseball championship.
"The biggest thing is that we get these guys again and we can still do what we have to do to stay in the race," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. "The biggest thing is we get to practice (this) week. We haven't had a practice where we could work fully on the things we need to do. It will be nice to have that."
EBF (12-6, 9-1 SCC), playing for the fourth straight night, again struggled at the plate scoring just their sixth and seventh run in a three-game, three-night stretch in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Malloy and an RBI groundout by Skylar Young that Davis County nearly turned into an inning-ending double play. Cremer, who had come on to face Young in hopes of finishing what Carson Maeder had started, bounced back to strike out Kyler Ricard swinging to keep the potential tying run in the on-deck circle.
"I just went out there with full confidence in my teammates and my pitches," Cremer said. "It didn't even matter to me if they might have missed that play at first base. I just wanted to get out there and get it done."
EBF again brought the tying run on deck in the seventh after Alex Garman dropped a single into right with one out for the Rockets. Blake Jager swung for a potential hit that would have brought the top of the batting order back around only for Cremer to snag the ball, fire to Mustang shortstop Caedyn Glosser to force out Garman before Glosser fired to first in plenty of time to retire Jager completing a double play that clinched Davis County's eighth straight SCC win.
"We don't work on those double plays as much, but we're getting better at it," Cremer said. "We knew we were going to come out of here with a big win. It was win we had to get by any means necessary."
Both seventh-ranked (2A) Davis County (12-5) and EBF were back on the diamond on Monday. While the Rockets bounced back in conference play at home with a 10-0 win in six innings over Clarke, the Mustangs dropped a 6-4 non-conference decision at Moravia as relief pitcher Carson Seals retired Dalton Reeves, getting a strikeout swinging to strand Cremer at first with the potential tying run as the Mohawks held on after building a 6-2 lead, improving to 9-1 on the season heading into a Bluegrass Conference showdown Tuesday with unbeaten Ankeny Christian Academy at Northview Park in Des Moines.
Davis County returns home Tuesday to host Central Lee. EBF, after getting a much-deserved day off for practice on Tuesday, will be back on the diamond in non-conference action Wednesday at Mount Pleasant.