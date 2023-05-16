PEKIN — Opening night with “America’s Game” is special.
Whether it's at Busch Stadium, Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium or at the Pekin High School diamond, it is something to behold. Old men dream of their youth, grandmothers lounge in their lawn chairs and reminisce about the days that they sat in those bleachers and watched their high school sweethearts excel on the field.
The crack of the bat, the pop of the mitt, the cloud of dust at second base, the running grab in the right field corner that turns a sure triple into an out. Yes, it is all there! Welcome to High School Baseball 2023.
Two long time rivals got together in Pekin Monday night when the Mustangs of Davis County came calling. It is very early in the season and practice time has been limited. Many athletes have just wrapped up their spring sports of track and field as well as golf and tennis.
On this night, the Mustangs and Panthers plunged head first into the summertime and into the baseball season. Davis County erased an early 1-0 deficit, scoring five runs in the second inning on the way to a 14-4 win in five innings on Monday.
A pair of southpaws took the hill to start the game and finding the zone was somewhat difficult. Pekin’s Hudson Van Engelenhoven issued three bases on balls in the first inning, but escaped the jam with a pair of strikeouts. Davis County’s Justin Matheney walked Cade Parmenter to open the bottom of the first. Parmenter moved to third on passed balls and scored on a wild pitch for a brief 1-0 Panther lead.
Things unraveled for Van Engelenhoven in the top of the second as the Mustangs plated five runs with three walks and three hits doing the damage. The big blow was a two-run single by Aiden Fowler.
Davis County put two more runs on the board in the third as Carter Will and Duke Scott drew bases on balls. Will scored on a wild pitch and Scott scored on a base knock by Houston Schooley.
The Panther got two of the runs back in the bottom of the third as Tanner Adrian popped a single to left, Parmenter coaxed a base on balls and Deklan Hampton singled to fill the sacks. Ben Ehret sent Adrian and Parmenter home with a ringing single to left.
The Mustangs added an unearned run in the fourth and then blew the game open with six runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 14-3 lead. Davis County had singles by Matheney, Pressley Cantrell, Fowler, Will and Scott in the inning, but it was three Panther errors that caused much of the damage.
Cantrell came on to close the game out for the Mustangs. Hampton reached on an error for the Panthers, moved up on a walk to Levi Coleman and scored on a single by Ehret. Cantrell then slammed the door to secure a 14-4 win for the Mustangs.
The lanky lefthander, Matheney, earned the win allowing three hits, three runs and he fanning 11 Pekin batters. Matheny and Fowler led the stick work for the Mustangs as they each poked a pair of hits.
“We have a lot of guys moving into new positions," Mustang coach Todd White said. “Right now, we are just trying to figure out where we are. The pieces are there and we have to get them in the right places. We just want to improve with every practice and every game and they are working hard to do that."
Both Davis County (1-0) and Pekin (0-1) were right back in action on Tuesday night. The Mustangs welcomed in the Chiefs of Keokuk to the home opener at the Mustang Summer Sports Complex in Bloomfield while Pekin traveled to Moravia to face the Mohawks in the season opener for Bill Huisman's reigning 1A district champions
PREP BASEBALL
Davis County 14, Pekin 4
Davis County 0 5 2 1 6 - 14 9 2
Pekin 1 0 2 0 1 - 4 4 4
Davis County Battery: Justin Matheney (W, 1-0) (4IP, 3H, 3R, 2ER, 4BB, 11K), Pressley Cantrell (IP, H, R, BB) and Jasper Goodson.
Davis County Hitting: Matheney 2-2, Aiden Fowler 2-3, Duke Scott 1-2, Carter Will 1-2, Houston Schooley 1-3, Nolan Cremer 1-3, Cantrell 1-3.
Davis County Runs: Scott 3, Matheney 2, Schooley 2, Cremer 2, Fowler 2, Will 2, Cantrell.
Davis County RBIs: Fowler 2, Matheney, Schooley, Cremer, Cantrell, Will.
Pekin Battery: Hudson Van Engelenhoven (L, 0-1) (2 2/3IP, 3H, 7R, 6ER, 9BB, 5K), Ben Ehret (2 1/3IP, 4H, 7R, 4ER, BB) and Joseph Coates.
Pekin hitting: Ehret 2-3, Tanner Adrian 1-2, Deklan Hampton 1-3.
Pekin runs: Cade Parmenter 2, Hampton, Adrian.
Pekin RBIs: Ehret 3.
