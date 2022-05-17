BLOOMFIELD – For almost three full innings, it appeared all Dawson Townsend would have to do behind the plate was catch the pitches coming in from Justin Matheney.
Finally, with two outs in the third inning Hudson VanEnglenhoven forced the Davis County catcher to make a play, popping a ball up behind home plate. Townsend was up to the task, making the catch on the run to end the third inning of Monday night's season-opener between Pekin and the Mustangs at the West Complex.
It wouldn't be the only play Townsend would make on opening night. The senior catcher threw out Koy Pollok trying to steal second base in the top of the seventh, thwarting the last chance for the visiting Panther to steal the season-opening win away from Davis County. Carson Maeder struck out the final two Pekin batters of the night, clinching a 1-0 win for last year's surprising 2A state tournament qualifiers.
"The way that Justin was dealing early, it was a bit of a surprise when someone finally hit a ball that I had to make a play on," Townsend said. "I wouldn't want it any other way. It's good to know that we've got guys out there on defense that can make plays. We can trust each other and we can just keep doing our thing."
Davis County would help Matheney and Maeder complete a season-opening two-hit shutout in the field. Aiden Fowler teamed up with Caedyn Glosser for the first time in producing a force out in the fourth that helped stymie the Panthers after Colton Comstock drew a lead-off walk before Presley Cantrell made a strong toss across the diamond from third base to throw out Jackson Horras, stranding a potential tying run in scoring position for the Panthers.
Blake Juhl provided the Panthers with the best contact of the night, driving a pitch into left field in the fifth trying to create a game-tying or potential go-ahead scoring rally. Instead, Mustang left fielder Jasper Goodsen stepped up to throw out Juhl trying to stretch the hit into a double, a play that proved to be even bigger later in the inning as the Panthers would strand two more runners following walks drawn by the next two batters, which would have loaded the bases with one out and turned what proved to be an inning-ending fly out to right by VanEnglenhoven into a potential game-tying sacrifice fly.
"I expected kind of a pitchers' duel. That's pretty much what we got," Davis County head baseball coach Todd White said. "Justin came out pounding the strike zone. It was a super effort from him. We're going to keep working day to day. We're going to come out, try to get better and whatever happens happens this season."
Matheney and Horras each combined to allow just two hits apiece on the mound with Horras pitching all six innings for Pekin, settling down after a walk to Glosser and two wild pitches allowed the Mustangs to score the only run of the game in the very first inning. While Horras struck out six batters over six innings, Matheney recorded eight straight strikeouts to open the game finishing with 10 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
"There was a lot of painting the corners and putting the ball where guys couldn't make good contact," Matheney said. "I just had to take my time. I had a lot of problems throwing up. I needed to bend more. I just took some more breaths and found the zone."
Townsend and Dalton Reeves would collect the only hits of the season opener for the Mustangs, who are coming off a magical postseason run that ended with an 8-7 loss in state tournament to eventual 2A champion Van Meter. Davis County knocked off Van Buren County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and third-ranked Mid-Prairie last July before nearly coming back to stun the top-ranked Bulldogs in last year's state quarterfinals.
"We've got that experience of going to state last year," Matheney said. "We're all working to get back to that same spot this year. Pitching in those big games were nerve-racking last year. This year, I feel much more calm. I've learned from those big games to just slow myself down and take those deep breaths."
Juhl and Chandler Stull, who doubled in the sixth before being stranded at third, were the only Pekin batters to collect a hit on opening night. Head coach Curtis "Pie" Reighard knows just how magical the postseason can be, having guiding the Panthers to a surprising 1A state tournament appearance in 2019 that also ended with Pekin nearly derailing a powerhouse program losing by a run in the state quarterfinals that year to Newman Catholic.
Despite Monday's loss, Reighard feels the Panthers (0-1) have the tools to put together another successful season this summer.
"I have large expectations for this team. It just all depends on the leadership of our seniors," Reighard said. "We can only do so much. If they take us through and lead us how they should, I think we'll be a really good baseball team this year."
Glosser once again scored a first-inning run for Davis County on Tuesday at Keokuk in the first road game of the season for the Mustangs. That run, and that inning, would be the only action the teams would see at Joyce Park before rain forced the game to be called off potentially to a date later in the season.
"It's a short season, really," Reighard said. "For us, our last scheduled regular-season game is June 28."
Pekin's next scheduled game is next week when the Panthers host Mediapolis in the Southeast Iowa Superconference north division opener on Monday while Davis County returns to the diamond at home next Tuesday against Wayne. Both teams had to balance the opening week of the season with several athletes, such as Maeder, preparing for this week's state high school track and field meet in Des Moines.
"I actually did a hard hurdle workout before I came to the game," Maeder said on Monday. "Coach White has been great about allowing us to balance our time with both teams. I've been able to do mostly everything to prepare for the baseball season while also allowing me to prepare for state track.
"I was pretty nervous running at the district track meet in Eddyville. I was a nervous wreck wanting to qualify, but also wondering if I really wanted to. I finally came to the conclusion I want to go back and prove I'm one of the best hurdlers in the state."