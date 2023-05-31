BLOOMFIELD — Caden Clarahan appeared to have delivered a haymaker early on Tuesday night to the Davis County baseball team.
The Mustangs, however, had a few jabs of their own to throw. Three hits on the first four pitches thrown by Sigourney eighth-grader Chase Clarahan turned the tide of the non-conference baseball battle around quickly.
After watching the Savages take an early lead on one of the few home runs hit at Davis County's three-year-old baseball diamond on the southwest edge of Bloomfield, Mustang batters came right back with a five-hit response. Before the first inning was over, Davis County had the lead against the Savages.
By the time the second inning was over, the Mustangs were well on their way to their second straight win. Two-run hits by Presley Cantrell and Justin Matheney highlighted a five-run rally that would allow Davis County to set sail on an 11-3 non-conference win, snapping Sigourney's four-game winning streak.
"We were not only seeing pitches great, we didn't let that early home run get to us," Cantrell said after driving in four runs on two hits in the first two innings against Sigourney. "In previous games, we'd let up runs in the first inning and we'd just keep letting it happen. We'd get down on ourselves. I didn't see any of that from us in this game.
"We were having fun in the dugout and out in the field. (Clarahan) was throwing strikes and we were able to take advantage of that."
Houstin Schooley and Nolan Cremer turned on the first two pitches thrown by Chase Clarahan, resulting in back-to-back singles as Davis County quickly responded after Caden Clarahan's two-run homer well over the fence in left field gave Sigourney a quick two-run lead. After finally getting a strike over home plate, Clarahan was called for a balk before sending his fourth pitch of the game putting Schooley and Cremer in scoring position for Cantrell.
The Mustang sophomore infielder took immediate advantage, driving the fourth pitch of the game by Clarahan into left center for a game-tying two-run single. Davis County would take the lead for the first time with a two-out rally that included a single by Matheney, setting up Carter Will for a tiebreaking RBI single that brought in Brett Prevo giving the Mustangs a 3-2 lead.
"We've played some very good teams and that was probably the best overall hitting that a team has done against us," Sigourney head baseball coach Lee Crawford said. "Chase pitched well, almost too good. He threw a lot of strikes, but he'd have guys behind in the count and would throw one right down the heart instead of making the batter chase something."
Sigourney (5-2) was able to tie the game in the top of the second as Jake Moore delivered a two-out RBI single to bring home Cole McKay. Aiden Fowler responded by striking out Isaac Bruns, his fourth of six strikeouts thrown by the Mustang junior over four innings of work.
"Aiden made a nice pitch early to (Caden Clarahan) and the kid made a nice swing," Davis County head baseball coach Todd White said of Sigourney's first-inning home run. "I give Aiden a lot of credit. He got right back in there and battled. He kept working and we played some good defense behind him."
Davis County (4-6) would take the lead for good in the bottom of the second, going right back to work at making confident swings at hittable pitches. Cantrell snapped the 3-3 tie with a one-out double that drove in Duke Scott and Schooley, giving the Mustangs the lead for good before eventually coming home on a two-run triple into the right-field corner by Matheney, opening a 7-3 Davis County lead.
"I got a hold of it. There was no way I wasn't getting at least three on that one," Matheney said. "I thought it might have a chance of getting out. I just put my head down and ran."
Any chances Sigourney had of getting back in the game was taken away by Matheney in the field. The Savages loaded the bases in the top of the third needing one big hit to to instantly close in on Davis County with Ty Shafranek lining a pitch to deep center in the direction of Matheney who made a leaping catch to end the threat and preserve Davis County's five-run advantage.
"I didn't quite see it off the bat, so I was frozen for a second," Matheney said. "I scooted back and I saw it. I jumped up at the last second and got lucky to catch it. That could have been three runs, a triple and a much different ballgame."
Matheney wasn't done defensively, making a strong throw from center to double up Reid Molyneux in the fifth inning. The Savages put just two more runners on base over the final two innings as relief pitcher Drake Hamm slammed the door with three scoreless innings including three strikeouts in the seventh.
"We were flat about midway through the game. There were about four or five plays in the game really determined the outcome," Crawford said. "It just wasn't our night. We'll get better from this."
After returning home to host Iowa Valley on Wednesday as the Courier went to press, Sigourney wraps up the week with another South Iowa Cedar League battle against Colfax-Mingo on Friday. Davis County is back home for a South Central Conference doubleheader on Thursday against Albia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.