Prep baseball: Mustangs walk off with Senior Night sweep

BLOOMFIELD — The deeper into the night they played on Monday, the hotter the action on the diamond got between the Centerville and Davis County baseball teams.
The emotionally charged nightcap between the South Central Conference rivals led to several big plays and several big words being exchanged between the Big Reds and Mustangs. Aiden Fowler was right in the middle of it all as the Davis County junior came on to pitch in the seventh inning of the second game of the varsity doubleheader trying to silence the Centerville hitters and the plate and the Centerville players chirping from the dugout.
"I actually didn't want to throw in this game. I wanted to save it for other games this week," Fowler said. "Them talking when I got on the mound really kind of fueled me to really want to win that game even more. I think that's what helped me push through and pitch even better."
Fowler didn't hold anything back, earning the win on the mound in relief in the second of Davis County's two SCC Senior Night wins on Monday over the Big Reds. After pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings, including two thrilling strikeouts of Brody Tuttle with the game on the line, Fowler secured the sweep at the plate with a two-out RBI single to left that brought home Nolan Cremer with the winning run in a 4-3, nine-inning victory that followed an 11-5 Mustang win in game one of the doubleheader.
"It seems like every year, it just seems to get real when we face them," Fowler said of the rivalry between Davis County and Centerville. "I kind of like it. I enjoy it. If you aren't arguing back and forth, you aren't playing to win as much as we both wanted it. That's what baseball should be. It might look like it's disrespectful, but at the end of the day if you have the will to want to win, you do what you have to do."
The Mustangs got the night started on an emotional high as Nolan Cremer tied a program record with his ninth career triple, answering Centerville's opening-inning run in game one. Cremer would put Davis County on top for good, scoring on an RBI groundout by Presley Cantrell to give Davis County a 2-1 lead.
"We've had some games this season where we haven't played so well. I think we've found out a little bit about who we are and what we're made of," Davis County head baseball coach Todd White said. "The kids want to keep following through. Right now, getting wins under our belts is a big confidence booster for our kids. We've struggled a little bit, but hopefully this will continue to carry us forward."
The two runs allowed in the first inning of game one seemed to keep Centerville from getting out of the blocks in the doubleheader. Davis County took command of the contest, scoring five runs on five hits in the third inning with Brett Prevo, Duke Scott and Houstin Schooley driving in runs with singles giving the Mustangs a 7-1 lead.
"We came out flat and didn't have a lot of energy," Centerville head baseball coach Nic Belloma said. "Davis County kind of stuck it right to us. We didn't swing the bat a lot in that first game.
"In the second game, we came out with a lot more energy. That's all we talked about between games. We needed to get after it and play hard."
As a result, Centerville again put the first run of the game on the board in the very first inning. Sylar Esaias was hit by the first pitch of the nightcap, stole second base, moved up to third on Conner Lancaster's sacrifice bunt before coming home on an RBI groundout by Brandon Shinn giving the Big Reds a 1-0 lead.
This time, however, Davis County (10-13, 6-10 SCC) would struggle to respond. Esaias shut out the Mustangs over the first six innings, allowing just two hits and five base runners protecting a 2-0 Big Red lead heading into the seventh.
"I felt like we left some chances to put more runs on the board out there early in the game. We left runners at third in the first couple innings. We left runners at second and third in the second inning," Belloma said. "Those runs matter even if it is early in the game. They're just as important as any run you score late in game."
Still, it appeared Centerville would have enough to earn the split after Esaias singled and scored in the seventh, opening a 3-0 Centerville lead. The Big Reds had a chance to add a fourth run with Lancaster standing at third base and two outs for Tuttle, the top hitter in the Centerville line-up.
White called on Fowler to keep the deficit at three runs. Greeted by a noisy Centerville dugout, Fowler struck out Tuttle looking for the final out of the seventh leaping off the mound shouting in the direction of the Big Reds.
"I think I told them to go home," Fowler said. "At the end of the day, I have no hate towards that team. It's just boys playing baseball. That's how it is. I love it."
Fowler and the Mustangs would love it even more in the bottom of the seventh. Needing three runs to avoid settling for a Senior Night split, Davis County put the first three runners on base before a double play turned by Tuttle brought home Carter Will, but also left the Mustangs with one out left trailing 3-1 with the tying run at the plate.
Schooley was hit by a pitch and moved into scoring position on a passed ball. Cremer kept the game alive reaching on a fielding error that allowed Boyd Brinegar to score, cutting Centerville's lead to 3-2 while moving pinch-runner Deacon West to third.
Cremer, representing the winning run, stole second. In the confusion, an errant throw back to the mound allowed West to break for home plate scoring the tying run for the Mustangs.
"I don't think any of those three runs were earned runs," Belloma said. "We pulled Sabin early in the inning because he had reached 65 pitches thinking we could save him for Thursday. Once the next guy reached base, we put him right back in trying to win the game. We did everything we had to do except make one last play in that seventh inning."
Griffin Weber would make a play to keep the game going, robbing Cantrell of a potential walk-off hit in the seventh on a diving catch in center. Esaias would send the game into the ninth fielding a bunt popped up by Prevo with Fowler making a run home from third base, leading to an unassisted double play that ended the eighth.
Fowler, meanwhile, kept Centerville (11-10, 10-5 SCC) from bringing the go-ahead run in both the eighth and the ninth. Once again, Fowler ended a Big Red threat by striking out Tuttle with the bases loaded in the ninth keeping the game tied at 3-3.
It appeared the game would head into the 10th inning as Esaias set down the first two Mustangs of the ninth inning. Cremer, who would connect on five more hits on Tuesday in a 14-6 SCC win over Albia including his program-record 10th triple, started a game-winning two-out rally on Monday in the ninth with the first of three straight hits culminating with a walk-off single to left by Fowler who strolled down to first base to clinch the comeback win.
"We just really wanted to win that game," Fowler said. "They beat us bad at their place earlier this season (10-0 back on May 26). We just went up there knowing we needed to do anything we could to win this game."
