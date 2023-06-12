DES MOINES — The Ottumwa baseball team came out swinging on Monday at Des Moines North and never slowed down, allowing several stars to shine over the course of an Iowa Alliance south division road sweep.
Cason Palm tripled in two of Ottumwa's six run during the first inning of an opening-game 18-1 win over the Polar Bears. It would be the first two of Palm's career-high five-RBI effort, the first of two career-high five-RBI games for a Bulldog player.
Luke Graeve would match Palm's opening-game effort by driving in five runs for Ottumwa in the 20-1 win over the Polar Bears to complete the doubleheader sweep. Palm would drive in another first-inning run in game two, bringing home Braylon Griffiths with an RBI infield hit to give Ottumwa an early 4-0 lead.
Palm added one of the four doubles in game one produced by Bulldog batters. Carter Thompson led Ottumwa's 13-hit attack, going 4-4 at the plate driving in one run and scoring twice matching Palm, Graeve and Javen Rominger who matched Daltin Doud at the top of the Ottumwa order with two hits in three at-bats.
Tucker Long added four RBIs, one more than Rominger, while joining Doud, Rominger and Palm in connecting on doubles in the opener. Koby Chantalavanh led Ottumwa in the opener scoring four runs while Kurtis Mull came off the bench to score three times.
Griffiths earned the opening-game win on the mount, allowing one run on two hits over three innings while striking out five batters. Camden Cormeny stepped up to pitch a perfect fourth inning, striking out the side to finish off the opening game for the Bulldogs.
Graeve went 2-2 at the plate in game two, leading OHS with five RBIs and three runs scored. Jarrett Wellings added two hits, two RBIs and matched Graeve by crossing the plate three times in the nightcap for the Bulldogs.
Chantalavanh scored his fifth run of the doubleheader in game two, coming off the bench to connect on two hits while driving in two runs. Andrew Evans added two hits, an RBI and two runs scored for Ottumwa while Matt Mitchell delivered one of three doubles in game two, driving in two runs and scoring once as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 first-inning lead before clinching the doubleheader scoring 11 times in the fourth.
Evans also picked up the win on the mount, allowing one run on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts over three innings. Zane Kirubakaran also made his debut on the mound for the Bulldogs in game two, working around two walks by delivering two strikeouts in a scoreless fourth inning to complete the sweep.
Ottumwa (13-6, 5-1 Iowa Alliance) extended their current winning streak to six straight games. The Bulldogs hosts Marshalltown in an Iowa Alliance doubleheader at John Hart Stadium on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.