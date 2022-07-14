OTTUMWA — Bill Huisman knows a thing or two about what it takes to win a state baseball championship.
The longtime skipper of the Centerville Big Reds hopes his current team, the Moravia Mohawks, is on the verge of playing on that elite level. It took an elite team, however, to keep the Mohawks from playing on the elite stage of the Class 1A state baseball tournament this season as third-ranked New London put on a show early in the Substate 6 final, scoring nine runs in the first inning on the way to an 11-1 win on Tuesday at John Hart Stadium.
"If there are any teams better than New London, it's going to be heck of a state tournament," Huisman said. "They are smooth. They've got just about everything you can ask for. It's a very impressive ball club.
"They were an elite team."
Brad Helmerson, who guide the Tigers back to state with a 26-1 record after dropping a 4-2 state quarterfinal heartbreak to Kee last summer, appreciated the assessment of a coach with the credentials of Huisman.
"That's really something coming from him because he's seen some great teams and coached some great teams," Helmerson said. "He's got a really good team in Moravia. The advantage we have is that we have nine seniors and a lot of experience even with our younger guys that have played and worked to be in these big games."
While New London sought to make it back to state for the second straight year, Moravia was seeking to clinch a trip to state for the first time in 38 years on Tuesday. Wyatt Throckmorton seemed to give Mohawk fans an early reason to believe an upset might be possible by dropping the first pitch of the game over the head of New London starting pitcher Seth Bailey with the Tiger middle infielders failing to catch up to the ball before it hit the turf.
Suddenly, Throckmorton was on base to open the game and would move into scoring position after a well-executed bunt by Jackson McDanel. Bailey, however, would make Moravia pay for its first miscue in the substate final picking Throckmorton off at second before retiring Gage Hanes on a pop up to keeping the Mohawks from putting the first run on the board.
"I can't say enough about our team when Seth is on the mound," Helmerson said. "He gives up that little dink hit, then we pick that kid right off. Suddenly, the threat is gone. We just seemed to do little things like throughout the game."
What wasn't little for the Tigers was their attack at the plate. All nine batters reached base in the first inning with all nine crossing home plate, taking almost any drama out of the substate final right away.
"We go from looking like we might be able to get on the scoreboard first to suddenly falling behind just like that," Huisman said. "We missed a couple of plays. Things just got away from us in that first inning."
Shane Helmick came on to take some intensity out of the runaway blaze of the Tiger offense, allowing just two runs on two hits over 3 1/3 innings for Moravia on the mound. The Mohawks continued to put runners on base, failing to go down in order in any inning, but could only manage to scratch out a fourth inning run with the help of two New London errors that allowed Hanes to reach and score on a wide throw to first as the Tigers failed to complete an inning-ending double play off a ground ball hit by Carson Seals.
"It feels good to get this far get experience in a game like this under our belts," said Helmick, one of several Moravia players that returns next season. "We're hoping to get back here next year. New London is a very tough team to get out. Everyone in the line-up is tough. They make it all look smooth. They'll make a good run this year at the state tournament."
That run begins on Monday as the third-seeded Tigers open this year's 1A state tournament facing CAM (27-2) at Merchants Park in Carroll with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m. Moravia finishes a successful season with a record of 21-7, a district title and high hopes heading into the 2023 season with Kaleb Templeton and Chase Uhlenhake as the only seniors graduating.
"I'm telling you, this team might get close to being an elite team next season," Huisman said. "We have almost everybody back.
"Next year, it's going to be our turn."
