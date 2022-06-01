OTTUMWA — The two that got away.
That best sums up the home-opening CIML doubleheader for the Ottumwa High School baseball team. Two big innings helped fourth-ranked Waukee pull out two road wins over the Bulldogs at Legion Memorial Field.
Seven runs on just three hits in game one ultimately held up for the Warriors in a 12-6 win to open the doubleheader. Six more runs in the third inning of game two, featuring just three more hits, allowed Waukee to escape Wapello County with a doubleheader sweep after clinching a 9-5 win by forcing Lucas Barnes to ground into a game-ending force out at third with the bases loaded in the seventh.
"We were able to take advantage of walks. We ran pitch counts up. They hit us with a few pitches. Those free bases were big for us," Waukee head baseball coach Dave Dirks said. "Ottumwa wound up outhitting us. Getting guys on base with walks and put guys on base without putting guys on the base was the big key for us."
All told, Ottumwa pitching allowed 11 walks and hit eight Waukee batters in 14 innings. Those 19 extra base runners allowed the Warriors to make the most of their 13 hits, two of which cleared the bases during the two big innings that provided Waukee with the winning margins in each game.
"We're getting better every day as a team, but there's still a lot of work we need to do," Ottumwa senior and game-two starting pitcher Adam Greiner said. "This was a good thing in the end. It gives us some confidence that we can play with teams like Waukee. We're playing decent baseball. It's just one or two mistakes a game that cost us. Those are the mistakes we need to work on."
The Bulldogs wouldn't go away without making some noise of their own at the plate late in each contest. Tanner Schark extended the opening game with a triple to deep right in the fifth inning, sprinting around the bases drawing an errant throw to third that allowed the Bulldog junior to score, cutting Waukee's 10-run lead down to 12-3.
Myles Saner added an RBI double in the sixth inning of the opener while Tucker Long and Camerony Manary each had two-out RBI hits in the seventh. Ultimately, the rally proved to be too little and too late as Barnes took a called third strike to close out the opening six-run Warrior win.
Ottumwa (3-7) got off to a better start in game two. Despite stranding the bases loaded in the first, the Bulldogs threatened again in the second inning finally taking a lead on a two-out RBI single back up the middle by Carter Thompson to score Barnes, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
Showers that came through during both games, however, began to cause problems for Greiner on the mound. After retiring the first seven Waukee hitters in game two, Greiner allowed the next six Warriors to reach and ultimately score with Grady Deering matching Noah Van Wyk by delivering a bases-clearing double during the twinbill, bringing in three runs on a liner to left that put Waukee up 6-1.
"I wasn't able to get my full step because the clay on the mound was getting sticky," Greiner said. "It wasn't all the mound's fault. I started to get frustrated and I started rushing things. It was a bad inning. It happens."
Javen Rominger had a two-run single in the fifth inning of game two, helping the Bulldogs pull within 9-4. Rominger, however, was thrown out trying to take third base on a two-out walk drawn by Tucker Long, preventing Ottumwa from keeping the rally going.
"That's kind of the thing with us right now. It's that one error or one play that goes against us," Greiner said. "We're hitting the ball fine. We're producing enough runs to win. We're just not making those plays we need to make to ensure that we win a baseball game."