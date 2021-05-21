OTTUMWA — What does the future have in store this summer for the Ottumwa High School baseball team?
No matter the win-loss total, the 2021 season has a much better outlook than the 2020 campaign. This May has been spent fielding baseballs, taking batting practice and running the bases.
May of 2020 was spent wondering if high school baseball players around the country would even have that opportunity as the coronavirus pandemic left so much about everyday life in a state of uncertainty.
"It's one of those things where, at this point last year, we weren't even sure that we were going to get to play at all," Jaeger said. "When everything got called off in the spring, the question on everyone's mind at this time last year is what are we going to do? It's nice to be out on May 1 this year knowing that we're going to have a full baseball season. We're going to have 40 games these guys can play to give us that shot down the road."
That shot is Ottumwa's shot at competing in the Class 4A state baseball tournament for the first time since 2006. The team that prevented Ottumwa from making a run at that state tournament berth last year, Ankeny Centennial, is the first challenger this season for the Bulldogs as the Jaguars make the trip to Legion Memorial Field Monday for a rematch of last year's season-ending 5-1 substate opening-round loss for OHS.
That postseason loss for Ottumwa ended an 11-11 season, just over half of the 40-game regular-season schedule that awaits the Bulldogs this year. Those extra 15-20 games, according to Jaeger, could prove to be the difference in Ottumwa's bid for a deep postseason run in 2021.
"Last year, with just 20 regular-season games scheduled, you had to be playing pretty good baseball fairly quick," Jaeger said. "This year, with 40 regular-season games, we've got some time to develop. Come mid-July, our goal once again is to be playing out best baseball. That's what I preach to these guys. Come to the ballpark every single day ready to improve on something."
Ottumwa was able to accomplish a lot with a little, scoring a pair of thrilling walk-off wins over top-10 opponents with an 8-7 win over second-ranked Ankeny in just the fourth game of the season and a 2-1 win in 10 innings over ninth-ranked Waukee that featured consecutive two-out hits from all-state infielders Mitch Wood and Jesus Jaime in the seventh to force extra innings, setting the stage for a delayed dash to home plate in the 10th by Brinden O'Leary.
"Baseball is one of those funny sports where, one day, things can be working for you and the next day things aren't," Jaeger said. "Every year brings a different team with different things we need to work on. The goal is to figure out how to make sure all the pieces fit together. I think it made us stronger last year learning how to fight the pandemic and basically survive.
I think our minds are a little clearer this year. There was a lot of things we had to think about while we were on the diamond last year. For these kids, it can be a lot to handle. This year, I think our kids have clear minds going into the season and are ready to rock and roll."
Wood and Jaime proved to be a formidable combination both on the left side of the Ottumwa infield near the top of the Bulldog batting order. Wood was once again an all-district performer in Class 4A, improving his batting averaged from .321 to .358 this season with two home runs, 12 RBIs and a team-best 24 runs scored while Jaime led OHS with five home runs and 31 runs driven in, matching his sophomore total in 14 fewer games played during the pandemic-shortened season.
Wood and Jaime are two of three returning players that played in all 22 games for Ottumwa last season and two of six returning players that started in 11 or more games. That list doesn't include Adam Denniston, although it likely would have if Denniston had not been hurt after just eight games last summer.
Denniston is back and healthy, headed to St. Norbert College to continue his baseball career next season. Before that happens, Denniston is eager to help lead the Bulldogs as one of 12 seniors that give the Bulldogs a significant experience edge.
"We're so ready to chase that goal of making the state tournament," Denniston said. "I really believe we have a team to do that."