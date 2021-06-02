WAUKEE — It's been a good start to the baseball season for the Ottumwa Bulldogs.
It got even better on Wednesday as Ottumwa went toe-to-toe with a top-five opponent. After a late rally by fourth-ranked (4A) Waukee allowed the Warriors to take game one of CIML doubleheader, the energized Bulldogs fired back scoring eight runs in the first three innings before holding late threats to clinch a 9-6 win in game two, earning a split for the second straight year with the rated Warriors after rallying for a 2-1 win in a 10-inning nightcap at Legion Memorial Field late in the 2020 season.
Mitch Wood, who scored the tying run in the seventh inning of last year's Ottumwa win over Waukee, closed out another split with the Warriors on the mound. Wood bounced back from consecutive one-out walks that brought the tying run to the plate, striking out Aiden McGee before forcing game-one hero Colin Evers to ground into a game-ending force out at second base.
"We've played some very quality opponents and the best thing is our kids are competing no matter who we're playing, who they're pitching. The guys are going out there and playing the game they love," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "Every year we play Waukee, it's a dogfight. We had some chances in the first game. We just didn't quite execute. The guys had awesome two-strike approaches in the second game.
"We've got guys that are still young in terms of playing time, but they just continue to grow. I think this is the beginning of something good. We just have to keep the bus rolling."
It took a balanced effort to put away the fourth-ranked team in the state on Wednesday. Jesus Jaime, no stranger to big hits against the Warriors having driven in Wood with two outs in the seventh inning of last year's extra-inning victory in Ottumwa, had four hits in game two on Wednesday and six hits overall against the Warriors in the doubleheader.
"I had been struggling with my batting before this game. I went to take with my hitting coach and fixed some simple mistakes," Jaime said. "I came out here, fixed those mental things and did what I was supposed to do."
Jaime doubled in Wood again in game two on Wednesday, delivering this extra-base hit in the opening inning as the Bulldogs took advantage of Camden Kaufman's struggles to find the strike zone for the Warriors. Kaufman walked seven batters in 2 2/3 innings, including four in the opening frame as Ottumwa opened a 3-0 lead.
"I was having flashbacks to last year," Jaime joked. "Hopefully, we can keep doing that."
Waukee, however, needed just three swings to even the score. Doubles by Jackson Wentworth and John Doty got the Warriors on the board in game one before McGee homered to left, tying the game at 3-3.
Ottumwa would have an even bigger response in the third, scoring five runs with two outs. Carter Thompson, who struck out as the potential tying run to end the first game and grounded into an inning-ending double play to end Ottumwa's opening three-run rally in game two, broke through with the first of two run-scoring hits in the nightcap delivering a clutch tiebreaking two-run single to center to put the Bulldogs ahead 5-3.
"I felt like I was just missing my pitch earlier in the night," Thompson said. "We were tied. There were two outs and I just wanted to put a good swing on the ball."
Thompson's night was far from over. Besides adding an RBI single in the seventh to put Ottumwa up 9-6, the Bulldog second baseman was involved on three key defensive plays drawing interference with the bases loaded and no outs in the fourth, limiting Waukee to one run before snagging a line drive in the fifth to start a double play that kept the Warriors from cutting into Ottumwa's 8-5 lead.
The biggest defensive play came at the end. With two on and two out, Evers sent a ball back up the middle that might have brought the winning run to the plate. Instead, Thompson went to the ground to stop the ball and flip to the base for the final out.
"Carter's been through a lot in the last month. He's been out for three weeks after having hand surgery. He just got the green light to start swinging a bat," Jaeger said. "We threw him in there (Tuesday against Des Moines East) just to get his feet wet. Tonight, he's out there facing some of the best pitching in the state. To come through shows you how well he prepares. He's put a lot of time and effort into it."
Ottumwa and Waukee both finished Wednesday night with matching 6-2 records. The Bulldogs will be back home Thursday for a doubleheader with Indianola starting at 5 p.m.