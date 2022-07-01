Prep baseball: Ottumwa baseball ousts Osky late in regular-season home finale

OTTUMWA — Adam Greiner would have loved to hit a ball over the fence at John Hart Stadium.
Myles Saner wouldn't have minded taking one deep either at one of the most spacious high school baseball fields in the state.
In the end, one more epic comeback will have to suffice as the final memory for the Ottumwa baseball seniors to take away from what very well might be their final home game for the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa took advantage of three errors, two walks and a pair of hit batters in the bottom of the sixth erasing an 8-4 Oskaloosa lead with seven runs in what proved to be the final inning for the Bulldogs at the plate in their regular-season home finale. While Greiner never got that first home run at Legion Field (at least in a game), the Ottumwa senior did nail down one final win pitching a scoreless seventh inning including a final strikeout of Tucker DeJong to clinch an 11-8 win over the Indians.
"I don't think it's really hit me yet that I might have played my last game here," Greiner said. "There was a lot of talk going into last season about high expectations. I don't think the expectations were as high going into this season, but the team still performed to those type of expectations. As a senior, it feels good to go out having that type of success no matter how far we go in the postseason."
Ottumwa can do something even last year's state tournament-qualifying team couldn't accomplish on Tuesday. Simply by winning one game at Des Moines Roosevelt, Ottumwa can clinch the outright CIML Metro conference title earning that opportunity with a team that replaced many senior starters with fresh-faced young players that were thrown right into the varsity line-up from the start of the season.
"Guys like (eighth-grader) Tucker (Long) in the middle infield and Cameron taking over behind the plate catching as a freshman, guys like that had big shoes to fill," Greiner said. "We were one of the best defensive teams in the state last year. We were top-four in fielding percentage. That's tough to do. It's tough to have a fielding percentage that high when you play the caliber of teams we play.
"Those guys have stepped in and done it, but I think they did it because of the motivation that guys last year provided by taking this program back to state. That showed these young guys stepping up this season that anything is possible."
Ottumwa (22-13) proved that, even on a night that was plagued with defensive struggles, winning is still possible. Lucas Barnes, who like Greiner and Saner might have played his final home game for the Bulldogs, started a winning rally in the bottom of the sixth with a line drive to center that dropped in for the first of what might have been the final three Ottumwa hits at John Hart Stadium this summer.
"We were all waiting for this chance as seniors and I think we've played pretty well," Barnes said. "We're all pretty close friends within this senior class. That bond has been huge this season. When you go back to that dugout and see your friends in there hyping you up, it's a great feeling that carries throughout the rest of the team."
Saner followed Barnes in recording potentially one last hit at home, beating out an infield single that cut Osky's lead to 8-5. Saner stole second and moved to third on a passed ball before Carter Thompson was hit by a pitch, bringing Greiner up as the potential tying run.
Already with a triple in the contest, Greiner could have made his only home run at John Hart Stadium a memorable one had he connected in the bottom of the sixth to even the game. Instead, Greiner showed the poise of an experienced senior working a walk off Osky reliever Wyatt Grubb to load the bases with nobody out.
"Going into this year, we weren't sure about a lot of pieces and where they'd all fit in," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "The biggest positive about our team is that we go down fighting. We don't throw the towel in. Our boys compete right down to the final out. That's a testament to the kids leading the way and what we're trying to establish within our program, because there's been times when it could have been easy to really just kind of give up."
Tanner Schark brought in a run after being hit by a pitch, putting Greiner in scoring position to tie the game while taking the potential go-ahead run down to first base. Despite striking out Javen Rominger, Grubb continued to struggle with his command allowing Thompson to score on a wild pitch before reloading the bases by walking Luke Reinhard with one out.
Braylon Griffiths, another one of the new faces that has stepped into the varsity line-up for the Bulldogs, brought in the tying run on a grounder to third that was bobbled by Oskaloosa junior Aiden North. The Indians (8-22) continued to throw the ball around the infield, allowing Greiner to score the tying run and Schark to come home on a throwing error by senior catcher Charlie North giving Ottumwa the lead for good.
"The game of baseball is funny," Jaeger said. "Ultimately, you just take care of business one game at a time one inning at a time."
