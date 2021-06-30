DES MOINES — Conference perfection is within sight for the Ottumwa High School baseball team.
Tuesday night at Legion Memorial Field, the Bulldogs can complete a perfect 20-game run through the CIML Metro. Ottumwa clinched at least a share of the conference title on Wednesday, routing Des Moines Lincoln twice with a 16-2 win in the opening game against the Railsplitters before closing out the ninth straight conference sweep of the season with a 15-0 win in five innings in game two.
Trae Swartz blasted his third home run of the season, driving a pitch over the fence in left for a grand slam in the very first inning of the doubleheader for the Bulldogs. The OHS Senior Male Athlete of the Year finished the opening game at Lincoln 2-3 with five RBIs and two runs scored.
Adam Greiner and Jesus Jaime got the ball rolling in the six-run opening inning for Ottumwa with back-to-back run-scoring doubles. Jaime doubled twice and matched Greiner with three hits and three runs scored in the opener.
Mitch Wood added his own signature to Ottumwa's 17th straight conference win of the season, driving in three runs while scoring three times as part of a very productive opener for the future Iowa Hawkeye. Wood doubled in Blaze Rominger in the third inning of game one at Lincoln, putting Ottumwa ahead 10-2, before drilling his team-leading seventh home run of the season over the fence in left, giving the Bulldogs a 14-2 lead in the fourth.
Wood tripled and scored the first of Ottumwa's four runs in the opening inning of game two. Jaime doubled to left to bring in Wood before scoring on a two-out RBI single to left by Carter Thompson.
Swartz added another first-inning homer in game two, driving pitch over the fence in right for his fourth round-tripper of the season doubling Ottumwa's early 2-0 lead with one swing. Jaime matched Wood by clobbering his seventh homer of the year following an RBI single by Wood in the second inning of game two, giving OHS an early 8-0 lead.
Jaime and Swartz both had run-scoring hits in the fourth inning as Ottumwa put an 18th straight conference win away. Julian Moore got into the act by hammering his first home run of the season, blasting a three-run shot over the fence in left to OHS up 14-0 in the fourth.
Ottumwa (27-5, 18-0 CIML Metro) will host a very special Senior Night doubleheader on Tuesday against Des Moines Roosevelt, the only team that can gain a share of the conference title along with the Bulldogs. One win in two games will clinch the outright Metro title for OHS while two wins will cap a 20-0 run through conference play in 2021.