OTTUMWA — Mitch Wood didn't mince words.
After the Bulldogs swept the Des Moines Hoover Huskies in their double-header Monday at Legion Memorial Field, the senior shortstop for the Bulldogs
"I think we can go as far as the state championship. I really believe in this group this year," Wood said.
The Ottumwa faithful got to see some examples of why Wood and the rest of the Bulldogs feel like this year's team isn't just a good roster. It could be one of the best the program has had in some time.
And it started and ended with the poise on the mound for the Bulldogs on Monday.
Colton McKinnon took the bump in game one of the double-header with a 0.00 ERA, allowing just three hits up to that point in the season. It was more of the same come Monday night.
The senior struck out four of the first seven batters he faced and would allow his only base hit in the third on a single past the Bulldog infield. McKinnon would finish his night after six innings, striking out a total of eight batters and giving up zero runs in the process.
"I definitely feel like this is the best pitching staff we've had in my time here," McKinnon said." "We had a lot of guys work hard in the offseason and really come around this year and step up and we're probably a much deeper [pitching] staff than in year's past."
Wood's night was filled with firepower at the plate, but the senior knew he and the rest of his teammates were backed up behind some stellar play on the mound over the course of the evening.
"Our pitchers were great tonight, Wood said. "They threw two gems. Absolute gems."
All the Bulldogs would need to win game one was a RBI single by Blaze Rominger in the bottom of the second inning to bring home Myles Saner, giving Ottumwa the 1-0 win.
After a 30-minute rain delay in game one and the usual intermission between the two games, it was Tanner Schark's turn on the mound in the nightcap. And he picked up right where McKinnon left things off.
Schark was pumping strikes right away, with the first batter he faced going down on three straight strikes. After a quick ground out and a single to left field, Schark finally threw his first ball of the day after nine straight strikes to start the night to Ethan Rogers before striking him out as well.
The sophomore said command was his friend on Monday, with his fastball and off-speed keeping the Huskies guessing throughout the night.
"Everything was working tonight," Schark said. "Even the balls that were put in play on me, more often than not we made easy outs."
The aforementioned firepower from Wood would come in game two in multiple at-bats. In the bottom of the third, Schark would walk in his plate appearance to start the inning for Ottumwa. After a ground-out, Wood stepped up to the plate with Ottumwa already holding a 2-0 lead.
And then Wood left the yard. On a 1-1 pitch, the Bulldog's shortstop sent a drive to deep left field for the team's first home-run of the season. The blast would make it a 4-0 lead. Adam Greiner would also score in the inning to put the Bulldogs ahead 5-0 heading into the fourth.
But Wood wasn't done just yet at the plate.
After two singles and two walks for the Bulldogs to start the fourth, Ottumwa led 6-0 and had the bases-loaded for Wood. The right-handed hitter for the Bulldogs sent another ball into the parking lot behind the left field fence, with the Hoovers' left fielder not even moving when he hit the ball. The grand-slam and a eventual walk in the fifth inning gave the senior seven RBIs on the night.
After a RBI from Thomas Mitchell, all the Bulldogs needed was three more outs to run-rule Hoover.
Schark would use this lead to his advantage, pitching 5.2 innings with nine strikeouts, along with three hits.
With the offense providing a solid cushion, Schark needed to land three more outs to wrap things up in five innings for the Bulldogs. And it started promising for the sophomore.
After back-to-back strikeouts to start the top of the fifth, the Bulldogs looked to be on their way to a 11-0 victory. However, Schark would go on to walk the next five batters he'd faced, giving Hoover two free runs. After the all the walks, Schark allowed a base hit into right field, scoring another run for Hoover.
Ottumwa head coach John Jaeger had seen enough and pulled Schark after what otherwise was a solid night on the mound.
"I was throwing way too many fastballs toward the end and they timed me up," Schark said. "I'll learn from it."
Greiner would come in relief and would get the final out that would eventually lead to the Bulldogs scoring two runs off of walks in the bottom of the fifth to walk it off and win 13-3 over Hoover in game two.
Schark may have ran into some trouble towards the end of his night, but agreed with Wood's assessment of this year's Bulldogs: there's potential for something special.
"We're going to be great I can tell," Schark said. "There's big things for this team this season."
Over the double-header, Ottumwa's starters pitched 11.2 innings, struck out 17 batters, allowed four hits and three runs.
After the sweep, Jaeger agreed with McKinnon's opinion that this year's rotation for the Bulldogs might be one of its best ever.
Through 12 games, every pitcher for the Bulldogs with over six innings pitched has below a 2.50 ERA.
That amount of depth won't be ignored by Jaeger and the Bulldogs going forward. When it comes time for the postseason, Jaeger knows pitching will be at a premium.
"I would agree that the quality of the guys we have to throw at any moment is very good," Jaeger said. "We can throw anybody in there and they're going to be successful."
"This is one of those years where our two-deep guys are quality guys. We can throw anybody out there and feel comfortable. And come postseason time, having a deep bull-pen and trusted arms is huge for any team."