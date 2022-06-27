DES MOINES — Two more doubleheader sweeps.
Four wins away.
For the second time in five years, the Ottumwa High School baseball team has CIML Metro conference perfection right in their sights. Ottumwa improved to 16-0 in the conference on Monday with much difficulty, sweeping Des Moines North 16-0 behind a combined four-inning no-hitter from Lucas Barnes and Myles Saner before pulling away late to clinch a 13-2 win in the second game against the Polar Bears.
Barnes and Saner each worked two innings on the mound in game one, each striking out three batters with Saner issuing the lone walk to open the bottom of the fourth. Barnes also matched Luke Graeve and Luke Reinhard in hammering a double at the plate while matching Graeve with four runs driven in.
Graeve finished his best night at the plate for the Ottumwa varsity going 3-3, matching A.J. Guest by scoring three runs in game one. The Bulldogs again jumped out to an early lead in game two, scoring five runs in the first inning after jumping out to a 7-0 lead early in game one.
Graeve collected another double in game two and scored a fourth run in the doubleheader. Jarrett Wellings added a double as part of a two-hit night, scoring twice while driving in one while Dalton Doud finished 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored batting lead-off for the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa (21-13, 16-0 CIML Metro) will host Des Moines Lincoln in a conference doubleheader on Wednesday night starting at 5 p.m. The Bulldogs head to Des Moines Roosevelt for a doubleheader on July 6 needing sweeps in both to finish 20-0 in Metro play for the first time in program history.
