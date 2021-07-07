OTTUMWA — It was a battle between two top-10 teams at Legion Memorial Field on Wednesday in a double-header between No.9 Ottumwa (4A) and No.4 (4A) Dowling Catholic.
The high stakes of a top-10 matchup this late in the season carried its own weight, but the stakes were even higher for the Bulldogs, who were less than 24 hours removed from a frustrating sweep at the hands of Des Moines Roosevelt on Tuesday. The sweep forced Ottumwa and Roosevelt to each earn a share of the CIML-Metro title, as well as taking away a potential undefeated conference season for the Bulldogs.
With all of that swirling in the air, along with dark skies and ominous clouds all night, the Bulldogs had one mission to fulfill: Come out and respond.
And the fight was there for Ottumwa in game one of the night, compared to Tuesday when the Bulldogs left 18 runners on base.
Dowling Catholic grabbed an early 1-0 lead and then built on it after four innings for a 3-0 lead over the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa senior Thomas Mitchell could tell right away that the Bulldogs came ready to fight, a sense of urgency they were missing against Roosevelt on Tuesday.
"[Tuesday] we weren't playing like ourselves. We hadn't played like that all season. We weren't hitting the ball that much, lots of backwards strikeouts," Mitchell said.
"[Wednesday] we were swinging a lot more, being way more aggressive and putting the ball in play more."
Ottumwa would respond like they wanted, plating two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to Carter Thompson's RBI single and a fly out from Trae Swartz. The Maroons would take a 3-2 lead into the seventh.
Ottumwa senior Blaze Rominger came in for relief for starting pitcher Adam Denniston after five innings of work. And after the Bulldogs showed signs of life in the sixth, Rominger shut down the Maroons in quick order to get to the bottom of the seventh. The senior sat down the three batters he faced in the inning on six pitches.
The Bulldogs would send their eight, nine, 10 hitters to the plate in the seventh, but failed to start a potential rally. Ottumwa would fall in game one 3-2.
"At this point, wins and losses to me don't matter. It's about, 'are we making the right steps in the right direction," Jaeger said.
Coming into Wednesday night, Ottumwa found out earlier in the day it locked up the No.1 seed in its substate bracket. The Bulldogs will open the postseason with a home game against Cedar Rapids Washington on July 16. If Ottumwa wins, it will get a bye into the substate final, which would also be a home game.
But even if the wins and losses don't have any baring on the postseason, Jaeger said the Bulldogs showed up like they were supposed to, even if the final score didn't indicate it.
"I thought we responded pretty well," Jaeger said. "I thought our overall attitudes were a lot better. Yes, we came up short, but I saw much better things compared to [Tuesday]."
Game two got underway with a backdrop of dark skies closing in on Legion Memorial Field, with plenty of rain soon to follow. Ottumwa and Dowling were able to get in two and half innings before a downpour hit, forcing the umpires to call it off. Before the rain entered the picture, the Maroons held a 3-0 lead over Ottumwa on five hits.
The Bulldogs had 11 strikeouts and seven hits over the double-header, with Jesus Jaime delivering three hits on the night. Ottumwa sophomore Carter Thompson drove in a run and had two hits in the double-header. The premature ending to the evening didn't leave Jeager questioning if he thought the Bulldogs respond. He was confident they performed like themselves to an extent again.
"We felt like were right there and could have taken game two. After [Tuesday's] losses, it was important that we come out and learn from it. And I think we did," Jaeger said.
No.9 (4A) Ottumwa will close out the regular season on Wednesday in a double-header against Southeast Polk at 5 p.m.