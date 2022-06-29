OTTUMWA — The last team with the last chance to go unbeaten in Metro conference play had to settle for clinching a share of the championship on Wednesday night.
The Ottumwa baseball team made through 17 Metro games without losing for the second straight year, securing at least a share of a second straight conference title in the first of two games at John Hart Stadium against Des Moines Lincoln. The Railsplitters, however, spoiled Ottumwa's most recent bid for conference perfection with a 12-6 win in the nightcap on Senior Night for the Bulldog baseball team.
Ottumwa, Lincoln and the rest of the Des Moines Public Schools will be joining the Iowa Alliance with the start of the upcoming school year this fall. Ottumwa picked up a 7-1 win in game one on Wednesday, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the very first inning to secure at least a share of the CIML Metro title with Des Moines Roosevelt.
The Bulldogs could have wrapped up the outright Metro title by winning their 18th straight conference game on Wednesday. Despite scoring a pair of first-inning runs in the nightcap, Ottumwa could not hold on to an early 2-1 lead as Lincoln tied the game without a hit before taking the lead for good on a two-run double by Caiden Elsberry in the top of the third.
"Baseball, like any other sport, anything can happen," Ottumwa senior infielder Adam Greiner said. "One team could be having a good day. One kid could be having a good day and it changes the whole trajectory of the game.
"Going 17-0 in Metro play after making it to 18-0 last year is tough no matter what conference you're playing in. We could be in with Johnston and Waukee or playing in the conference we have. It's tough to get this far without losing to a conference opponent."
Greiner, Lucas Barnes, Myles Saner, Tyce Barker, Theron Royer and Justin Perez were all honored between games as the six senior members of the 2022 Bulldog baseball team. Coming off a 30-win season that featured the program's first state tournament appearance since 2006, Ottumwa will do no worst than matching last year's senior-laden team in sharing the CIML Metro title with a chance to clinch the outright crown by winning at least one of two games on Tuesday at Des Moines Roosevelt.
Several seniors played a part in Wednesday's Metro-clinching split. Saner tripled and scored his second run to open game two while Greiner doubled in each game, driving in Carter Thompson for the first run of the opening game before scoring on a two-run single by Tucker Long with two outs.
Barker pitched in both games, working a perfect seventh inning in game one to clinch the share of the Metro title for the Bulldogs. Barnes made his own impact in the field, throwing out Camden Wacha at the plate to end the third inning protecting Ottumwa's 3-0 lead in game one.
"Those are the kind of plays you look forward to as an outfield," Barnes said. "It was a great feeling to throw someone out and hold that run back. That run not scoring was crucial. Our team was in high spirits after that."
Ottumwa plays what might be its final game at John Hart Stadium this season on Thursday night against Oskaloosa.
