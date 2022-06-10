OTTUMWA — It took 16 years for the Ottumwa High School baseball team to make it back to the Class 4A state tournament.
It only took less than a year, however, for the Bulldogs to make it back to the state tournament's new home diamond.
Ottumwa picked up a win in the first game back at Duane Banks Field, the home of the Iowa Hawkeyes, since losing 4-1 to Pleasant Valley in the 4A state baseball tournament quarterfinals last July. Tanner Schark tossed a complete-game, six-hit shutout lifting the Bulldogs to an 8-0 win in the opening game of a CIML doubleheader over Mason City, extending Ottumwa's winning streak to four straight games.
Mason City, however, snapped Ottumwa's winning streak in game two. James Fingalsen's two-run triple to left center lifted the Riverhawks to a 7-5 win over the Bulldogs, preventing Ottumwa from moving over .500 for the first time this season.
"The atmosphere isn't quite the same as the state tournament. The crowd isn't quite as large, but just to have that experience to play on a very top quality field like that is a pretty cool situation for these guys," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "We just have to play our game. We can't get caught up in who we're playing and where we're playing. We just have to play our type of baseball and let things roll the way they do."
Things rolled Ottumwa's way in the opening game as Schark struck out five batters in seven innings on the mound while scoring twice, coming home for the first run of the doubleheader on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Cameron Manary in the second inning before dashing across home plate in the third inning on a wild pitch. Tucker Long, who has already committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes, proved to be very adept at taking advantage of the field turf at Duane Banks Field lining a bases-clearing double into the right-center alley to give Ottumwa a 4-0 lead early in game one.
"We want to take advantage of things that teams give us," Jaeger said. "We have a lot of team speed this year. We're trying to utilize it the best way we can. So far this season, we've utilized it pretty well."
Javen Rominger drove in Adam Greiner with an RBI double to left in the third inning of game one before scoring later in the inning on a two-out single to shallow left by Lucas Barnes, opening a 7-0 Ottumwa lead. Rominger scored three times in the opening game, drawing a walk in the fourth before stealing second and scoring on an RBI single by Braylon Griffiths to open an 8-0 lead.
"Being up there for the state tournament, I think it gives us a better idea of what to expect from the field conditions and how fast it is," Jaeger said. "We talked a lot with the boys about how quickly that ball can get on you and how to take proper angles in the outfield. It was just a matter of executing. Mason City's a very similar team to us."
That was evident in the second game as Ottumwa and Mason City exchanged the lead four times. Myles Saner took his turn taking advantage of the field turf, clearing the bases with one swing of his own driving a three-run triple into right-center field giving the Bulldogs a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth.
Mason City (8-9) was able to respond, scoring four times in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead. Ottumwa brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh as Schark, who has legged out three triples this season and an inside-the-park home run last season, flew out to right ending the hopes of a fifth straight win for the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa (6-7) returns to the diamond on Monday, returning to CIML Metro conference action at Des Moines Lincoln. The varsity doubleheader gets underway at 3:30 p.m.