OTTUMWA — The Bulldogs needed to wake up.
Ottumwa head coach John Jaeger walked to meet his team outside their dugout before the home half of the second inning in game one of Ottumwa's double-header vs the Des Moines North Polar Bears on Monday with a message to his group: Stop messing around and stop falling asleep at the wheel.
The Bulldogs found themselves up 2-1 going into the bottom of the second inning vs a 0-22 Polar Bears team, one that Ottumwa already swept on June 9 by a combined 42-0 in the run column. Coming into Monday, North had lost its last five games by an average of 20 runs. But Monday night didn't begin with a 18-run first inning for the Bulldogs like they had in early June. No chance to take a breather after an inning of work. Not by a long shot.
Jaeger could see his team's body language looked lackadaisical, with the Polar Bears scoring their lone run of the night off to miscues by the Bulldogs after an overthrow on a dropped third strike and then no one covering home plate when the runner scored on the past ball.
"It's tough to get up for teams that are struggling. I know as an athlete it was hard to get up for those games and as a coach you try do get them up," Jaeger said. "I kind of sensed it right away when we were doing infield, outfield drills before the game that we were kind of too relaxed."
"But then we got back to who we were. I thought the rest of the way we woke up and got better approaches at the plate,"
The one-run affair didn't last after the half inning in game one, with the Bulldogs scoring four runs in the second inning to take a 6-1 lead and then an eventual 16-1 win to start the night. But the message was felt by the Bulldogs who realized that while the talent disparity between the two dugouts was significant, they still needed to play like they should. After all, a No.1 seed is on the line in substate rankings.
Carter Thompson would drive in six of the team's 16 runs in game on on three hits, while Adam Greiner had two hits and two RBIs in the opener. The Bulldogs put up 13 hits on North in the blowout.
"I think it's a wakeup call to the guys that regardless of who we're playing we have to show up to play. Seedings are coming out [Friday] and the pressure is there," Jaeger said. "Our goal is still to be playing our best baseball at the beginning of the year no matter who we're facing."
Game two saw the Bulldogs not just awake, but aggressive at the plate. In the bottom of the first inning, Ottumwa batted through its order twice before recording an out. After five walks, 11 hits and two hit-by-pitches, Ottumwa led 18-0 as the game went into the second. That was the type of night the Bulldogs were expecting from the jump and Jaeger was pleased to see his group respond as fast and consistently as they did.
Thompson's game one success carried over to the nightcap, as the sophomore finished his night driving in seven RBIs over the double-header on four hits and two walks. And just like his coach had observed pregame, Thompson said the Bulldogs definitely needed to take care of business and not mess around.
"We were kind of coasting at the start but we got our bats going and it was fine from there," Thompson said. "Coach [Jaeger] got on us and we took it from there."
The 18-run inning went for over half an hour and marked the second time this season Ottumwa put up 18 runs in the first inning vs North. The 18-0 win is the sixth time this season the Bulldogs have put up at least 15 runs.
The sweep over North wasn't anything unexpected, but Jaeger said that he hopes Monday's early struggles put the goals of the Bulldogs back into eh front of everyone's minds. The Bulldogs have a 15-0 conference record and are vying for a No.1 seed in their substate grouping to potentially host their regional bracket. An undefeated CIML Metro record and a No.1 are still on the table and Ottumwa is looking to use this wakeup call to take care of business in the final eight games of the regular season.
"I think it's starting to sink in that we still have to be out here ready to rock 'n' roll. Even though we took care of business like we needed to [Monday], I think we saw that we could have handled this better," Jaeger said.
Ottumwa travels to face another CIML Metro rival in the Des Moines Lincoln Railsplitters on Wednesday for a double-header at 3:30 p.m. The Polar Bears will hit the road as well, facing off with Des Moines Roosevelt at 3:30 p.m. for the Roughriders' senior night.