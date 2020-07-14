MONTEZUMA — There was a storm on the horizon Saturday in Montezuma as the Pekin baseball team began they hoped would be another deep postseason run.
The worse things looked in the sky, the worse things began to look for the chances of the Panthers to make a return trip to Principal Park.
BGM rallied from a 4-1 deficit Saturday in the first round of Class 1A, District 10 tournament play at Montezuma High School. The Bears drew five walks in a game-changing sixth-inning rally, scoring seven unanswered runs to turn away Pekin in a somewhat stunning 8-5 win that brought the Panther baseball season to a sudden end, recording the final out as heavy rain drops finally started to fall.
"We didn't play very good baseball," Pekin head baseball coach Curtis Reighard said. "We had some errors. We didn't hit the way we should have hit. When you do that, any one at any level of competition can beat you if you don't play at your best."
It was quite the turnaround for the Panthers from one postseason to the next, though for five innings it appeared to be following a similar script. Last year, Pekin opened postseason play building a three-run lead against Keota before holding off the Eagles for a 4-2 victory, the first of four straight wins that would send the Panthers to the program's first state tournament.
On Saturday, Brady Latchum delivered a two-run single with two outs in the first inning before Kennan Winn drew a bases-loaded walk in the second. Suddenly, just like last year, Pekin was up 3-0 and eventually took a 4-1 lead into the later innings against the Bears.
Still, Reighard was not convinced his team was headed down a similar path. The Panthers left the bases loaded in the second inning, scoring just the one run on Winn's walk.
Winn could not add to Pekin's lead in the fourth, grounding out to first with two runners on. The Panthers scored a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Colton Comstock, but stranded two more runners in scoring position. Meanwhile Latchum, who started Pekin's first state tournament game last summer, had to work to hard to allow just one run over four innings to the Bears stranding five more runners on base.
"This one stings a little bit. You go from winning a conference title one week to losing your first game of the postseason," Reighard said. "How do you play as well as we played in winning games over teams like Mediapolis and Davis County and not play as well as we did against those teams in this game? It showed. I don't think we were mentally prepared as well as we should have been. That's just something that happens at the high school level."
The Panthers were an out away from at least taking a 4-1 lead into the seventh inning for the second straight year in a postseason opener. Chandler Stull got Trase Kriegel to watch strike three pop into the mit of Pekin catcher Mason Juhl, recording the second out of the inning after walking Dom Coleman with one out.
Kriegel would ultimately strike out again in the sixth as the Bears batted around in a season-saving rally. Mason Maschmann extended the inning with a walk before Jacob Moel recorded his fourth hit of the game, loading the bases against Stull.
Mitch White singled up the middle to cut Pekin's lead to 4-2. Noah Beck, who started and pitched the first five innings for the Bears, drew his own bases-loaded walk, making it 4-3.
Stull could not get out of the inning, walking Jordan Kriegel to bring home the tying run. That brought Brady Millikin in from center field to pitch. After falling behind Blake Mann, Millikin worked back to a full count before Mann hit a sharp grounder to Cael Baker at short. The ball was bobbled, allowing the inning to continue and BGM to take a 5-4 lead. Jake Maurer then doubled into right center, clearing the bases and putting Pekin in a sudden 8-4 hole with six outs to go.
"We talk all the time about what we accomplished last year and how every accomplishment every year is different," Reighard said. "I don't think the guys were overconfident. We had the goal to win a conference title and we accomplished that this year.
"It just didn't feel like Pekin baseball. I just didn't feel like we had it throughout the game. It should have been a much different ballgame."
In typical Pekin fashion, the Panthers would not go quietly. Winn was hit by a pitch with two outs in the sixth and stole second before Juhl drove home his senior teammate with an RBI single. Latchum added a single of his own, which would have brought Stull to the plate as the potential tying run in a scene similar to last year's near state tournament upset of eventual 1A champion Mason City Newman.
Instead, Juhl was thrown out at the plate trying to score on Latchum's hit. White retired the Panthers in order in the seventh, bringing Pekin's season to an end with a final record of 8-3.
"You have a plan set out for the postseason trying to make from the district tournament to the substate final. Suddenly, when that plan goes haywire, you have to go to Plan B, C and D," Reighard said. "I don't know if having a delay due to the weather would have helped us. It's gone both ways for us and against us.
"It's all about how you prepare mentally, whether it's preparing for a baseball game or getting up to go to work. In the end, it was a blessing to get this baseball season. It was a blessing that we got to play at all this year."