PEKIN — It may not have been exactly how head coach Curtis "Pie" Reighard drew it up.
In the end, drawing a bigger number in the runs category than your opponent in the scorebook always looks like a work of art.
With a busy stretch of games upcoming and a state-mandated pitch count to consider, Reighard found himself making frequent trips to the mound over the final two innings of what proved to be the Pekin High School baseball team's first seven-inning contest of the season. Chandler Stull, Brady Latcham, Blake Juhl and Brady Millikin all took their turns delivering the ball to Panther catcher Mason Juhl with Millikin ultimately earning the save, forcing Logan Bonebraker into a pop up that was caught at second by Stull to close out a 6-3 Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over Highland on Thursday night.
"It doesn't matter how you get there as long as you've got more runs than the other team when that final out is recorded," Reighard said. "We've got nine games coming up in 10 days. We've got to do something to make sure we've got enough pitching to make it through those 10 days or we're going to take some losses."
Chase Stansberry had Pekin on course for an easy win, delivering both on the mound and at the plate for the Panthers. Besides striking out 11 batters in 5 1/3 innings, Stansberry had run-scoring hits in three consecutive innings helping the Panthers build what seemed like a commanding 6-0 lead over the Huskies.
"I think we always thought that he (Stansberry) had a very high potential," Reighard said. "I think it just comes down to the fact that he's gotten older. He's still just a junior. He started as a freshman and we've kind of nursed him along, but I told him heading into this season that we needed to get his arm in shape so he can go six or seven innings."
Stansberry allowed just two hits to the Huskies, improving to 2-0 on the mound for Pekin after a season-opening 12-strikeout performance the previous week in a 3-2 five-inning, rain-shortened win at Van Buren Country. Walks, which made his first start against the Warriors a trickier game to close out, ultimately limited Stansberry from finishing off Highland as the Huskies drew five free passes raising the pitch count up on the Pekin junior who came out of the game with the bases loaded and one out in the sixth.
"We knew 110 was going to be the limit for Chase," Reighard said. "We want to bring him back at least by Wednesday. That's the game of baseball. One pitch can be the difference in ultimately being able to finish a game or having to call on three more pitchers to finish it off."
Stull struggled after coming on to relieve Stansberry, allowing all three runners on base to score on a Logan Bonbrake RBI single and consecutive bases-loaded walks that kept the line moving, putting the tying run on base for Highland (5-1) while bringing the potential go-ahead run to the plate. Reighard made the move to Brady Latcham, who had 25 pitches to work with needing to record five outs.
Latcham responded by recording three straight strikeouts, ending Highland's sixth-inning threat and moving the Panthers within two outs of the conference win. Suddenly, a four-pitch walk to Chase Schultz would change the closing dynamic as Latcham would throw his 25th pitch after moving Pekin within a strike of ending the game.
"We just needed one strike. I put Blake Juhl on knowing all he needed to do was throw one strike," Reighard said. "He was just so nervous, which happens at this level."
That nervousness showed as Juhl could not find the strike zone on three consecutive pitches, allowing Bryce Thompson to reach on a walk bringing up Bonebraker as the potential tying run. That again brought out Reighard, who called Millikin in from center field to get the final out with Highland one swing from tying the game.
"We don't play the game as much as the way it's designed like we should," Reighard said. "That means using kids in different roles, especially to put away a good ballclub like Highland."
Millikin, who scored Pekin's first run on Stansberry's first RBI hit, secured the final out for the Panthers forcing Bonebreaker into a pop up that landed in Stull's glove over 200 feet short of the distance needed to be a game-tying home run. All's well that ends well for Pekin (3-0, 2-0 SEI north) with the busy slate that includes a trip Saturday to Eddyville for two games at Ron Welsch Field in Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's annual home baseball tournament.