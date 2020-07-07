BLOOMFIELD — Perhaps it's fitting the Pekin baseball team found a little more drama on the field Monday at Davis County.
Nine innings of scoreless baseball on the field, after all, could not compare to the tension felt off the field over the past three days for the Panthers.
Just 24 hours after learning their season would continue after a possible exposure to the coronavirus, Pekin battled deep into the night in the penultimate game at the Davis County Fairgrounds field. Mason Juhl finally put snapped the scoreless tie with an RBI double that brought home Kennan Winn before scoring on an RBI groundout by younger brother Blake Juhl, helping Pekin wrap up the regular season with a 2-0 win in 10 innings over the Mustangs.
"It showed a little bit that we haven't seen a baseball in a few days," Pekin head baseball coach Curtis 'Pie' Reighard said. "Todd (White) always has a good team, so you can never count them out. Whether you haven't seen a baseball for a few days or not, it was fun to come and play one last time at this diamond."
White, the head coach of the Davis County baseball team and former Mustang baseball player, will lead the program out on to the field at the Fairgrounds in Bloomfield for the final time on Thursday when Davis County makes up a contest with Keokuk. Davis County's baseball and softball teams will be moving to new facility located less than a mile west of the Fairgrounds next summer.
"That was probably the best-pitched game I've seen all year from both teams," White said. "Our kids competed hard. Pekin's kids really competed well. There were no errors. Everyone had some opportunities. It was great game befitting of a place that has seen so many great games over the years.
"It's always fun playing here. My kids played Babe Ruth baseball down here. I always enjoy coming down here," Reighard added. "I wish we could have hit a few more baseballs out into (the Fairgrounds horse arena). Maybe we could have ended this one a little sooner."
Juhl's 10th-inning double was the only extra-base hit of the contest. Pekin managed just five hits against the combination of Noah Zmolek, who pitched into the fifth inning, Carson Maeder and Dalton Reeves.
"After the first inning, I could tell it was going to be hard to score with the way both teams were throwing," Zmolek said after allowing just two hits and six walks with six strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. "You just had to stand in there and keep competing. It gave me extra motivation the longer that neither team had a run on the board to shut (Pekin) down the next time I went out to the mound."
Zmolek was countered by Winn, who struck out 11 batters over four hitless innings. After hitting two batters to open the fifth, Winn was lifted for Chase Stansberry who allowed the only two Mustang hits of the game over the next six innings while adding three walks and seven strikeouts.
"I was kind of calm in my head and I just let everything go," Stansberry said. "I didn't think about anything other than letting the pitches go right through the strike zone and let my team field anything that was hit."
Both teams nearly broke the scoreless tie in the seventh. It appeared Juhl had with a two-out single to center that brought Cael Baker dashing home from second base.
Clay Collier's throw from center made it just in time to Mustang catcher Caden Hill, who slapped the tag on Baker just before Baker's foot touched the plate. Stansberry responded in the bottom of the seventh, overcoming a lead-off walk and bunt single by Collier retiring Zmolek and Gavin McCall on strikes with the winning run for Davis County at third base.
"You just have to keep your cool and keep throwing strikes," Stansberry said. "I knew he (Hunter Bell) wasn't coming home. I just let it all go and knew I had my team behind my back."
Davis County (4-6) did not go quietly in the 10th. McCall walked to extend the game with two outs before Maeder lofted a single into center, putting the tying run on base and bringing the winning run to the plate. Stansberry responded by striking out Hill on three pitches, clinching an 8-2 regular season for the Panthers.
"I love games like this," Reighard said. "10 innings with Davis County? How does it get any better than that?"