FAIRFIELD — Why not Fairfield?
Tallon Bates fully believes the Trojan baseball team has what it takes to make a run in July. Bates provided a blueprint to Fairfield's success on Friday night against Albia, reaching base three times without swinging the bat before clinching a 9-4 win over the Blue Demons by connecting on a two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth, reaching base in all four trips to the plate.
"All season, I've been making contact, but it's been hit and miss in terms of having some weak ground balls. I've just been trying to sit back and trusting my process, trusting everything I know and that I've worked on all winter," Bates said. "Right now, I feel like I'm hot. I feel like we're all hot. We've been hitting the ball well all season. There haven't been too many strikeouts. It's a good time for us to be hot."
Fairfield secured their third straight win on Saturday morning in the opener of a triangular tournament at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, winning 7-1 over the Rockets at Ron Welsch Field. The Trojans followed a similar script to success, drawing six more walks off EBF pitching to set up scoring opportunities to capitalize on bringing in seven runs on nine hits after scoring nine times on Friday on just six hits against Albia.
That type of poise at the plate gives the Trojans, a team with just two seniors on its roster, reason to believe they can make some magic happen once postseason play rolls around next month.
"Why not us? What can't it be us? There's no reason it can't be us," Bates said. "There are teams loaded with juniors and seniors that are looking at us and laughing at us because we're a bunch of young guys, but we are not a pushover. When we play Trojan baseball, focus up and trust our process, these are the type of things that can happen."
Fairfield (12-17) was able to recover after Drew Chance stole home in the second inning, giving Albia an early 1-0 lead. The Trojans capitalized on a pair of Blue Demons errors in the third inning, pushing across a pair of runs to take a 2-1 lead.
Jaxon Strickler, however, had the answer for Albia in the top of the fourth. The Blue Demon freshman infielder brought an early end to the start on the mound by Fairfield senior Isaac Harris with a two-run single, putting Albia back on top 3-2.
"We're still playing some good baseball," Albia head baseball coach Brad DeMoss said. "We competed well most of the game. We played well defensively for the most part. Hopefully, playing this stiff competition late in the regular season will prepare us for the postseason coming up next week."
Nate Konczal was able to get out of the fourth-inning jam for the Trojans, striking on Conner Renaud before throwing out Cooper Bradley for an inning-ending groundout keeping the Albia lead at a single run. Fairfield then took the lead for good with one out in the bottom of the fourth as Landon Nodurft singled in Zandrik Allison and Aidan Krueter, giving the Trojans a 4-3 lead.
"I was just looking to try to get the ball up in the air with a runner at third. Worst-case scenario would be a sacrifice fly to tie the game at that point," Nodurft said. "It was important to get the momentum right back wherever we could."
Dain Burkhart tacked on a run with two outs in the fourth, driving in Nodurft with an RBI single opening a 5-3 lead for Fairfield. Bates turned his second straight walk, and third straight trip on base, into Fairfield's sixth run stealing second base before taking third on a wild pitch scoring on a sacrifice fly by Konczal giving the Trojans a three-run lead.
"Even when we got to two strikes in a count, we still battled," Fairfield head baseball coach Josh Allison said. "We were able to make their pitchers throw three to five more pitches per at-bat. That just gets pitchers tired. That probably contributed to not being quite as accurate with their release points."
Albia (6-21) made a run at erasing Fairfield's lead in the sixth as back-to-back singles by Strickler and Renaud drove in Juda Smith cutting the Trojan lead to 6-4 with one out. Konczal responded by retiring the final five Blue Demon batters of the game while Bates delivered the final blow with a two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth.
"It was a really good pitch that was thrown in a really good spot for me," Bates said of his game-clinching triple. "I swung at some pitches I shouldn't have, but that was a really good pitch to swing at. I'm thankful for that pitch."
Tate Allen, coming off a 1-4 effort against Albia scoring the first of the Trojans' nine runs, went 2-3 on Saturday morning against EBF (12-18) with a double, an RBI and a run scored as Fairfield scored twice in the opening inning and never looked back. Fairfield's three-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon, falling 6-2 to Central DeWitt as the Trojans managed just two walks and one hit batter against the Sabers.
Caden Allison collected two of Fairfield's five hits against Central DeWitt, driving in both Trojan runs. After hosting Keokuk in a Southeast Conference doubleheader on Monday, Fairfield will host Centerville in non-conference action on Tuesday.
"I feel like we're still climbing that hill," Josh Allison said. "I feel like we're getting close, but we don't want to peak too early, but in these last few games they've bought in to what we're trying to get them to do. They're coming together as a team. I'm so glad it's happening now. It took us awhile and we've been preaching it for awhile, but the guys are finally starting to believe in it."
Strickler, Drake Irwin and Chance connected on the only hits for the Blue Demons against Moravia in the first game of Albia's home tournament on Saturday at Boyd Brittain Field. Only two baserunners reached for Albia against the Mohawks in a 10-0 loss that proved to be Albia's only game as the Blue Demons had their scheduled game against North Mahaska rained out.
"We put up 18 runs against Cardinal (on Thursday night) in just four innings," DeMoss said. "I know it's there. For whatever reason, the guys will play really good for one game and aren't quite able to back it up. Maybe in tournament time, with it being one game at a time, the boys can stay hot for that one game each time."
Albia closes out the final week of the regular season with South Central Conference contests at home against fourth-ranked (3A) Knoxville on Monday and Chariton on Thursday. The Blue Demons open Class 2A district tournament play on Saturday at Interstate 35.
"We're going to try and use this week as a springboard for these guys and try to send our seniors out the right way," DeMoss said.
