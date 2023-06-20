DES MOINES — Each time it appeared the Ottumwa baseball team would find a way to extend its winning streak, Des Moines Lincoln found the answers needed to prevent the Bulldogs from earning their 13th straight victory.
Mason Fritz stole home in the third inning ahead of a game-tying RBI single by Gage Decker, erasing an early two-run lead for Ottumwa in game one of an Iowa Alliance Conference south division doubleheader on Monday afternoon. Fritz added a two-out game-tying RBI single in the fourth, rallying Lincoln from a 5-2 deficit before and RBI single in the fifth by Josh Kirby gave the Railsplitters the lead for good in a thrilling 7-6 win that snapped Ottumwa's 12-game winning streak.
Lincoln completed the doubleheader sweep on Monday winning a wild 16-12 nightcap over the Bulldogs. Fritz went 5-5 with a double, an RBI and scored four runs for the Railsplitters as Lincoln jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead before quickly erasing a 6-5 deficit in the bottom of the second.
Ottumwa struck early in game one, drawing three consecutive walks with a pair of passed balls allowing Daltin Doud and Carter Thompson to score, giving the Bulldogs a quick 2-0 lead. The Bulldogs snapped a 2-2 tie in the fourth as two-out RBI hits by Jared Mitchell and Doud brought in a pair of runs before a throwing error brought Cason Palm home, giving OHS a 5-2 lead.
The Bulldogs (19-8, 9-3 Iowa Alliance) nearly rallied to tie the opening game in the sixth. Palm walked, Doud singled and Javen Rominger delivered an RBI double to center cutting Lincoln's lead to 7-6 before Michael Estes came on to retire the final four Ottumwa batters, clinching the opening-game win.
Ottumwa rallied back after a five-run opening frame by Lincoln, taking the lead by drawing four walks while connecting on four hits to put six runs on the board. Jared Mitchell and Rominger each picked up run-scoring hits during the rally, which concluded when Rominger scored on a fly ball to center hit by Schark in which Tucker Long was doubled off second base to keep Ottumwa from extending the rally after scoring the go-ahead run.
Lincoln immediately responded, connecting on three straight hits to open the bottom of the second. Hayden Wacha gave the Railsplitters the lead for good with a two-run single to center, scoring Estes and Fritz who would come up with RBI hits in the bottom of the third as Lincoln scored four more runs extending their lead to 11-6.
Rominger pulled Ottumwa back within 11-8 on a two-run homer in the top of the fourth. Mitchell singled in Schark in the fifth before Braylon Griffiths came home later in the inning on a fielding error, cutting the Lincoln lead to 12-10.
Ottumwa got as close as 12-11 in the nightcap on an RBI single by Schark, scoring Rominger with two outs in the sixth. Lincoln put the game out of reach in the sixth scoring four runs to widen the lead with three doubles helping the Railsplitters open a 16-11 lead heading into the seventh.
Ottumwa is back on the road on Wednesday for Iowa Alliance doubleheader action at Mason City.
