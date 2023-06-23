OTTUMWA — All Tanner Schark saw off the bat was an opportunity to make a big catch.
Javen Rominger saw the same thing. The Ottumwa outfielders both took off looking to track down a fly ball off the bat of Kanon Lin in the seventh inning of the opening game of an Iowa Alliance south division baseball doubleheader between the Bulldogs and Des Moines Roosevelt.
"I looked up at it one time," Schark said. "I watched it as I took a few more steps. I kind of leapt for it and, out of the corner of my eye, I saw Javen jumping for it too.
"The next thing I knew, I kind of opened my eyes. I just heard footsteps running after the ball."
Schark and Rominger collided as both attempted to make a diving catch on what proved to be a two-run triple by Lin, who made it all the way to third while Ottumwa shortstop Carter Thompson ran all way to the outfield to field the ball. Schark and Rominger both remained down after the collision, bringing in players, coaches and even parents out to check on the physical conditions of both young men.
"They're both trying to make a play and that's just how it is sometimes," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "When you see two players go down like that and you don't know what happened or who might be hurt the most, you just go out there and try to asses it. We're definitely fortunate that it wasn't any worse than what it was."
Both Schark and Rominger would eventually get back to their feet, though Rominger would leave the game after injuring his shoulder on the collision. Schark, who made a diving catch in right field earlier in the game, would take over for Rominger in center ultimately making a running catch to clinch an 8-6 win for the Bulldogs.
Even without Rominger in game two, Ottumwa was able to complete the sweep thanks to a dominant pitching performance by Tucker Long. The Bulldog freshman struck out 13 batters pitching into the seventh, allowing just three hits to the Roughriders in a 7-1 win at John Hart Stadium.
"I thought both Tucker and Matthew Mitchell threw really well for us in the two games," Jaeger said. "Our pitching performances were outstanding. Our offense is also coming through in a big way. I think that's a big difference for us right now. When we get guys in scoring position, we have guys that put the ball in play and get runs in. When you can manufacture runs, it puts a lot of pressure on the opponent."
Ottumwa jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the very first inning of the doubleheader. Long, Thompson and Schark connected on three consecutive two-out hits with Schark driving in Long before Thompson came home on a fielding error.
"Anytime you can put that type of pressure on your opponent, it forces them to play a little bit different," Jaeger said. "If you're playing behind or playing even, they can do some different things. When you can put that pressure on them, it changes not only the mindset but it changes what they do offensively and defensively. You can kind of dictate what to do because you have the heads up on them."
Ottumwa's defense helped Mitchell keep Roosevelt off the scoreboard over the first four innings. Long, playing second base in game one, teamed up with Carter Thompson for rally-killing double plays in both the second and third innings.
"It takes a lot of pressure off when you know you just have to throw it in there and not even worry about if it gets hit," Mitchell said. "You just have to let the boys do their thing behind you. I'm not surprised when I see plays like that. Those guys have been doing that all year."
Ottumwa (22-9, 12-2 Iowa Alliance) opened a 4-0 lead in game one. Roosevelt rallied back with four straight hits to open the fifth inning, cutting the Bulldog lead to 4-3.
The Roughriders put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position in the fifth. Mitchell responded retiring six of eight batters including three strikeouts to keep Ottumwa on top.
"Knowing I had those guys behind me that can make plays, I didn't have to worry about not throwing strikes," Mitchell said. "If they hit it, they hit. You just have to let the defense do their job behind you."
Ottumwa seemed to put the opening game away in the sixth, sending 10 batters to the plate bringing in four runs to open an 8-3 lead. Roosevelt (19-13, 19-5 Iowa Alliance) responded by putting the first four batters on base, cutting the Bulldog lead to 8-6 as Mitchell and the rest of the Ottumwa players were left to recover from the delay after Rominger and Schark's outfield collision.
"I was just hoping both guys were alright," Mitchell said. "They weren't moving. It was kind of scary."
Long and Thompson nearly teamed up for two more double plays later in the seventh, trying to thwart Roosevelt's late-game charge. Luke Graeve, called on to play right with Schark moving over to center replacing Rominger, was able to recover from overrunning a fly ball throwing out George Bell for a force out at second setting up the running catch by Schark on a fly ball by Lukas Pollman stranding the tying run on base.
"I told Luke right after that inning that, it may not have been how we wanted to get the outs, but we got the outs we needed to get to clinch that win," Schark said. "I had no doubt I was going to get that last out. As soon as it was off the bat, I knew it was game over."
Ottumwa jumped out to a 3-0 lead in game two. Cason Palm delivered a two-run single in the second inning for the Bulldogs while Jared Mitchell added an RBI hit in the third inning, giving OHS a four-run lead.
Ottumwa will be back in action on Monday afternoon for an Iowa Alliance south division doubleheader at Des Moines East. Action gets underway at 3:30 p.m.
