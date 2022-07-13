Prep baseball: Roadrunners edge Mustangs in substate finals

PELLA — After four innings on Tuesday, the Davis County baseball team was right back in a familiar spot this postseason.
For the third straight game, the Mustangs were ahead by a run and nine outs away from a season-extending win. For the second straight year, Davis County was trying to secure a substate championship and a spot in the Class 2A state baseball tournament.
It was all going according to plan, until it wasn't. Interstate 35 rallied in the top of the fifth, scoring four runs against the Mustangs with run-scoring hits by Kale Day and Chase Darst rallying the Roadrunners in a 5-3 victory at Pella High School that clinched the 2A, Substate 7 title.
Interstate 35 improved to 24-6 on the season, winning their 10th straight game. The Roadrunners will head to Merchants Park in Carroll to play in the state quarterfinals on July 19.
Davis County did not go away quietly, putting runners on base in both the fifth and sixth innings. Easton White scored on a fielding error in the bottom of the sixth that extended the inning, putting Presley Cantrell on first representing the potential tying run.
Cantrell and Aiden Fowler both reached scoring position on a double steal, giving Justin Matheney a chance to tie the game with a two-out base hit. Matheney's bid for a tying hit was taken away by Korbin Maxwell, who fielded a ground ball and fired to first for an out as the final four Mustang batters went down in order against Chase Dixon and Chase Darst with Day, who had the go-ahead two-run single in the fifth, catching a line drive to right off the bat of Dalton Reeves to clinch the substate title.
Fowler led Davis County with a pair of hits, including an RBI single with one out in the third inning that brought in Carson Maeder to snap a 1-1 tie. Caedyn Glosser, one of five Davis County seniors along with Maeder that played their final game for the Mustangs on Tuesday, tripled to open the substate final and scored the first run against the Roadrunners on a sacrifice fly by Reeves, another Mustang senior.
Glosser, Reeves, Maeder, White and Dalton Townsend all wrapped up their senior seasons for Davis County posting a final overall record of 22-12. The group led the Mustangs to consecutive district titles and a trip to last season's state tournament.
