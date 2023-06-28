Prep baseball: Rocket baseball seeks closing consistency

EDDYVILLE — Just 24 hours earlier, it appeared the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont baseball team was on the right track heading into the final week of the regular season.
One night after shutting out Centerville, 10-0 in six innings, EBF failed to carry over that momentum back home against Oskaloosa on Senior Night. Jerrod Parks hammered a three-run home run over the fence in left center field, giving the Indians the lead for good in the second inning of a 7-2 win over the Rockets at Ron Welsch Field.
With just two games left in the regular season, EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren implored his team to bring an extra sense of urgency to the diamond heading into Thursday night's SCC doubleheader with Davis County. The Rockets and Mustangs will open the postseason against each other on Saturday in Centerville.
"It's not that the boys didn't try. It's not they weren't ready. We've just been inconsistent," Hallgren said. "We've been too up and down. Finding the right button to push has been hard."
On Monday, the Rockets seemed to push all the right buttons at Pat Daugherty Field spoiling Senior Night for Centerville scoring five runs in the third inning before putting the game away with a five-run rally in the sixth. Skyler Young delivered the first key blow for EBF, cashing in on a bases-loaded opportunity against Big Red senior ace Brody Tuttle doubling in two runs with the bases loaded in the third.
"Tuttle is a good arm. He knows how to pitch. He pitched well against us the last time we faced him," Young said. "We knew how to get the sticks going. We did a good job putting up some runs early, stepping on their throats and not letting up."
Kyler Ricard added a run-scoring single to bring in Wyatt Sandeen, who led EBF on Monday with three hits scoring two runs for the Rockets. On the mound, Sandeen allowed just one hit to the Big Reds over six innings pitching around three walks and a hit batter by striking out three while letting the Rocket defense take care of business in protecting a five-run lead.
"I just played it inning by inning," Sandeen said. "I knew I had a great defense behind me. Once we got the bats going, it felt good. It took some pressure off me early."
EBF (13-19) appeared poised to follow the same script on Tuesday against Oskaloosa. Ricard tied the score with a ground-rule RBI double that bounced over the fence in center to bring home Blake Jager before Young, who connected on his third hit in seven innings, came home on a sacrifice fly by Theron Taylor giving the Rockets a 2-1 lead against the Indians.
"It's always good to get out on top early," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. "We've talked all year about learning how to pitch with a lead. Wyatt did a good job of that on Monday. At time point in the season, we can't afford to relax."
The Rockets were reminded of that in the very next inning against Oskaloosa. The Indians put together a two-out rally with a single by Tucker DeJong and a double by Aiden North setting the table for Parks, who hammered a 1-2 pitch from Carsen Wade over the fence for his first home run since opening night at Albia giving Oskaloosa a sudden 4-2 lead.
"Coach (Bill Almond) always tells us we need to have big hits in big spots," Parks said. "We've done that the last couple of weeks. It just happened to be my turn to come up with the big hit. Everyone else on this team is capable of that."
The Indians (9-20) put the win away first by silencing the Rocket bats over the final five innings. Linus Morrison and Jaden DeRonde allowed just two more hits to the Rockets with Morrison getting Sandeen to ground out with the tying run on base in the fourth before DeRonde retired to the potential tying run at the plate twice in the fifth on a pair of ground outs.
At the plate, Oskaloosa clinched the game by putting three runs on the board over the final two innings. Aiden North's third hit drove in younger brother Jake with two outs in the sixth, opening a 5-2 lead for the Indians, before an RBI single by Logan Hoskinson and a wild pitch by Ricard allowed Oskaloosa to put a pair of insurance runs on the board in the seventh.
"We're learning how to respond," Hallgren said. "The guys might have gotten a little too tense after that home run (by Parks). I think they tried to get it all back with one swing instead of keeping the chain moving."
