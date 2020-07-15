EDDYVILLE — What a difference a month can make.
Just over four weeks after suffering a 12-1 season-opening loss to the Albia Blue Demons, the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont baseball team made the most of a second chance on Tuesday in the Class 2A, District 11 semifinals. Kalen Walker had two of his team-leading three hits in the very first inning as the Rockets scored six runs in the opening frame on the way to an 11-1 win in six innings at Ron Welsch Field.
Jared McCrea helped in the early rally for the Rockets, reaching and scoring as the Rockets put the first five batters on base against Albia starting pitcher Barrett Bonnett. On the mound, McCrea allowed just one run on two hits, overcoming four walks in four innings with four strikeouts after opening the season allowing five walks to 11 Blue Demon hitters in just over one inning of work.
“Jared is such a good pitcher. I think, once he got frustrated (in that game), he wasn’t sure what adjustments to make,” EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren said. “That's a good lesson for him to learn. There's no doubt in my mind that he'd make those adjustments and be right the next time out.”
EBF finished with 16 hits in the contest, putting the game away on a pinch-hit RBI single by Alex Garman in the sixth. Reilly Flaig doubled and tripled, driving in two runs in the opening inning while scoring twice for the Rockets.
Jackson Pence, who had four hits and helped key a comeback win on Saturday against Chariton to open postseason play, drew a bases-loaded walk for Albia in the third inning as the Blue Demons got as close as 6-1 with the tying run stepping into the on-deck circle. McCrea bounced back, forcing Hunter DeMoss into an inning-ending fielder's choice groundout. The Blue Demons would not get as close to bringing the tying run to the plate the rest of the night.
EBF improves to 12-6 on the season and will host Cardinal in the Class 2A, District 11 finals on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Hallgren was the head coach of the Comets for five seasons before taking over as head coach at EBF heading into the 2017 season.
There's also a family component to Saturday's district final. Cardinal senior Jentry Arbogast, who pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout Tuesday in a 1-0 district semifinal win over Davis County, will be going up against his cousin, Thane Alexander, who had two hits including an RBI double for EBF on Tuesday.
"It could be a lot of fun," Arbogast joked.