Austin Johnson (16) makes a throw from second base in front of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont teammate Thane Alexander (11) during prep baseball action against Albia earlier this season. After opening the season losing to the Blue Demons, 12-1 in five innings back on June 15, EBF won the postseason rematch with Albia advancing to the Class 2A, District 10 finals with an 11-1 win in six innings.